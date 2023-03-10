The Saudi-Iran deal is a dangerous development that strips Israeli of its regional defensive wall against Iran, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday.

“The agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran reflects the complete and dangerous failure of the Israeli government's foreign policy,” Lapid said as he used the moment to attack Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations on Friday after talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

"As a result of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies...within two months," Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

Israeli politicians immediately expressed concerned as the move appeared to throw a monkey wrench in one of Netanyahu’s new government’s chief policy initiative — to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia.

Israel has presumed that the necessity of creating a Gulf alliance between Israel and its Arab partners against Iran, would help provide incentive for the establishment of ties between Israel and the Jewish state.

Lapid, who is the opposition leader said, the deal marks “the collapse of the regional defensive wall that we started building against Iran.

“This is what happens when one deals with legal insanity all day instead of doing one's job against Iran and strengthening relations with the United States,” he added.

Former defense minister Benny Gantz commented on renewed diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, stating that it was a cause for concern and a development that cannot be ignored. Gantz criticized the prime minister, stating that “the enormous security challenges facing the country are increasing and the Prime Minister and his cabinet are busy with a coup d’état."

Gantz added that he believed the security of Israel and its citizens had been abandoned by Netanyahu.

How would diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran impact Israel?

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called news of the renewed Iran-Saudi alliance a “serious and dangerous development for Israel” and a "political victory for Iran.”

“This delivers a fatal blow to efforts to build a regional coalition against Iran,” said Bennett.;

He used the moment to attack Netanyahu charging the Iran-Saudi alliance reflected the “resounding failure of the Netanyahu government and stems from a combination of political neglect with the country’s general weakness and internal conflict.”

“Countries in the world and the region are watching Israel in turmoil over dysfunctional government that is engaged in systematic self-destruction,” Bennett said adding in this case one of those countries chose a side.

“Netanyahu government is a resounding economic, political and security failure, and every day of its existence endangers the State of Israel.

“We need a broad national emergency government, which will work to repairs the damage,” Bennett added.