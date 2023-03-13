The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iraq’s former PM played key role in Iran-Saudi ties - analysis

Iraq’s role as a broker is also important and may show how Iraq can continue to work with both the Gulf, Iran, the US and other countries in the region.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 14:19

Updated: MARCH 13, 2023 14:23
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi addresses the nation following a drone strike targeted his residence in Baghdad, Iraq November 7, 2021 in this still image obtained from a video. (photo credit: AL-IRAQIYA/REUTERS TV/VIA REUTERS)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi addresses the nation following a drone strike targeted his residence in Baghdad, Iraq November 7, 2021 in this still image obtained from a video.
(photo credit: AL-IRAQIYA/REUTERS TV/VIA REUTERS)

Not long before Iran and Saudi Arabia announced a new era of relations during a meeting in China, the Iraqi former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi gave an interview to London-based Asharq Al-Awsat. He discussed many issues relating to his experience as Prime Minister and also shed light on how he tried to position Iraq as a country that could host dialogue in the region. His interview also touched on the important role Iraq played in brokering the new Iran-Saudi ties.  

This was an important period because Iraq was transitioning from the period of the war against ISIS and some of the crisis that followed, including US-Iran tensions, to trying to become a regional player again.

The Iraqi leader Kadhimi had to juggle pressure from Iran and the US, and he tried to articulate to Tehran and Washington he believed Iran needed to work with both countries. He also did outreach to the Gulf and Egypt.  

Frank and fruitful dialogue 

In his interview, he said that “the Saudi-Iranian dialogue was frank and fruitful, and that is why I expect a soon return to relations between the two countries and what is in their interest and the interest of the peoples of the region. There has been progress in the dialogue in Iraq.” 

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani talks with Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban during a meeting in Beijing, China March 10, 2023 (credit: CNSPHOTO VIA REUTERS)Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani talks with Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban during a meeting in Beijing, China March 10, 2023 (credit: CNSPHOTO VIA REUTERS)

He said that the Iranians and Saudis met in Iraq for the “first time face to face and spoke frankly. The Iranians heard the Saudi point of view. And the Saudis heard the Iranian point of view. The dialogue was based on frankness and clarity. There was an admission of mistakes, including what happened to the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

"There was an agreement to build elements of trust between them in the first stage, then move to diplomatic dialogue and restore relations.” 

The dialogue was held in a secret location, he said, and talks often went on daily for more than six hours. He was asked by the interviewer about specifics, such as whether Yemen was included in the talks. He refused to provide details, but said the talks were comprehensive. “I think it is very important that he continue. The success of the Saudi-Iranian dialogue helped calm the region. Saudi Arabia is a very important country in the region, and Iran is an important country in the region. They are two Muslim neighbors, and they have many common interests,” said Kadhimi. 

Different countries have sought to portray the talks in varying lights. Iranian media have said that the Iran-Saudi rapprochement is a loss for Israel. In the Gulf it is being hailed as a breakthrough. The importance of Kadhimi’s insights is to look more deeply at the history of the talks, how complex it was and also the way in which it may improve regional stability.

Iraq’s role as a broker is also important and may show how Iraq can continue to work with both the Gulf, Iran, the US and other countries in the region to balance relations between different agendas in the Middle East. Clearly the continued US role in Iraq is part of this story, and the visit to Iraq by the US Secretary of Defense underpins the importance of the US mission there.  



Tags Iran Iraq saudi arabia Middle East Gulf
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by