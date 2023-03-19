The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel affirmed its brief suspension of settlement announcement at Sharm

Israel reaffirmed “the legal right of the Palestinian National Authority to carry out the security responsibilities in Area (A) of the West Bank in accordance with editing agreements.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 20:44
Israeli forces stand guard near their vehicle as Palestinians protest against a new Israeli settlement near Ramallah in the Israeli West Bank, March 10, 2023. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Israeli forces stand guard near their vehicle as Palestinians protest against a new Israeli settlement near Ramallah in the Israeli West Bank, March 10, 2023.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Israel reaffirmed its brief suspension of the West Bank settlement announcement at the quintet meeting at Sharm el-Sheikh Sunday between the Palestinian Authority, Israel, Egypt, Jordan and the United States.

“The Government of Israel and the Palestinian National Authority reaffirmed their joint readiness and commitment to immediate work to end unilateral measure for a period of three to six months,” according to a communique summarizing the conclusions of the meeting that was published by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

“This includes an Israeli commitment to stop discussion of any new settlement units for four months and to stop authorization of any outposts for six months,” the communique said.

Israel had already pledged to take this step at the quintet meeting in Aqaba in February and reaffirmed it again on Sunday.

Violence

The five governments had gathered first on February 26th in Aqaba and then in Sharm on Sunday to discuss ways to prevent an upsurge of violence in the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan.

Israeli troops stand guard, at the scene of a shooting, in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 19, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS) Israeli troops stand guard, at the scene of a shooting, in Huwara, in the West Bank, March 19, 2023. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Both quintet meetings were marred by terror attacks in the West Bank town of Huwara. On February 26th a Hamas gunman fatally shot two Israeli brothers as they drove on Route 60 in Huwara. Three weeks later, on Sunday as officials from all five governments held talks in Sharm, a gunman shot and wounded an Israeli-American couple near the same location. 

The parties, according to the communique, recognized the “necessity of escalation on the ground” as well as the importance of preventing further violence and pursuing confidence-building measures.

The quintet agreed to “establish a mechanism to curb and counter-violence, incitement and inflammatory statements and actions,” the communique stated. There will also be a mechanism to help improve the PA’s economic situation.

It reaffirmed “the legal right of the Palestinian National Authority to carry out the security responsibilities in Area (A) of the West Bank in accordance with editing agreements.”

The quintet reiterated its commitment to maintaining the status quo at Jerusalem Temple Mount, known to Muslims as al-Haram, and al-Sharif, and recognized the Hashemite custodial role to that site. “They emphasized the necessity of both Israelis and Palestinians to actively prevent any actions that would disrupt the sanctity of [Jerusalem’s holy sites], interalia during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, which coincides with Easter and Passover this year,” the communique stated.

Those present at the gathering said the format was a basis for “direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.”



Tags Israel Settlements West Bank Middle East Huwara
