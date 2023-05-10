The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Young Gaza man mourns fiancee killed in Israeli strikes

His fiancee, Dania Adas,19, and her sister Iman, 16, were both killed when Israeli jets hit the building next door where an alleged senior Islamic Jihad leader Khalil Al-Bahtini lived.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 10, 2023 20:34

Updated: MAY 10, 2023 20:38
Rockets are fired from Gaza into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2023. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Rockets are fired from Gaza into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2023.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

A young Gaza man who saw his fiancee for the last time only minutes before she was killed in an Israeli air strike on Tuesday said they spent their final moments discussing how they would pose together for their engagement photo.

"I left her 15 minutes before she was martyred," 19 year-old Mohammad Saed told Reuters, in the wrecked room of his fiancee's family's house where they had met a day earlier.

"We promised one another, we would never leave one another's side except if death separates us. Death did," said the man, struggling to breathe as he spoke.

His fiancee, Dania Adas, also 19 and her sister Iman, 16, were both killed when Israeli jets hit the building next door where an alleged senior Islamic Jihad leader Khalil Al-Bahtini lived with his wife and daughter, all of whom were also killed.

Dania was already dead when rescue workers pulled her from the rubble, while Iman, 16 died later in hospital, their mother Asmahan Adas said. They were among 10 civilians killed in the strikes on Tuesday, including five women and four children.

The mother said she called out her daughters' names but she heard no answer.

"The place was filled with dust, but I didn't care and I entered the room. I wanted to rescue my daughters when I saw the whole room had collapsed on top of them," she told Reuters.

"The occupation took the dearest to me away, it took my children," she added.

Al-Bahtini was one of three senior leaders from Islamic Jihad

Mourners gather around the bodies of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders Tareq Izzeldeen and Khalil Al-Bahtini, and other Palestinians who were killed in Israeli strikes, during their funeral in Gaza City, May 9, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS) Mourners gather around the bodies of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders Tareq Izzeldeen and Khalil Al-Bahtini, and other Palestinians who were killed in Israeli strikes, during their funeral in Gaza City, May 9, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Israeli officials said Al-Bahtini was one of three senior leaders from Islamic Jihad targeted in the strikes, accusing him of being the commander responsible for a barrage of rocket attacks on Israel last week.

They confirmed that women and children were killed in the air strikes but said Israel tries to limit civilian casualties.

But Palestinian officials in Gaza said Israel targeted residential buildings in the coastal enclave, where 2.3 million people live squeezed into an area of just 365 square kilometers, and accused Israeli officials of disregarding civilian lives by striking residential spaces that shelter women and children.

According to the health ministry, 21 people have died in Gaza since on Tuesday.

Palestinians have lived through several wars with Israel since 2008. Gaza health officials said a 16-year-old Israeli-led blockade has undermined the development of health institutions and crippled the economy, where more than half the population lives in poverty.

Israel withdrew its soldiers and settlers in 2005, it still limits Gaza's access to the sea and controls its airspace. It also keeps restrictions at two crossings of goods and people it controls with the enclave. Egypt also maintains some restrictions along its frontier with Gaza.



Tags Gaza Israel IDF News jihad Operation Shield and Arrow
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by