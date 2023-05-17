The Iranian regime-backed leader Qais Al-Khazali of the Iraqi Shi’ite militia claimed that the Mossad used a prostitute to assassinate the first Shi’ite Imam in the seventh century.

The Middle East Media Research Institute first documented and translated Al-Khazali’s antisemitic diatribe that appeared in May.

"The Jews! The Jews! The Jews! They assassinated Hasan, the son of [Imam] Ali, and they did this by using a woman. The Umayyads were mere collaborators with the Jews. Then they assassinated Imam Hussein. It was the same perpetrators, only they used different people,” said Al-Khazali.

Al-Khazali continued: "Qatam was a prostitute. What had been the modus operandi of the Israeli-Jewish intelligence agency? What do we know about them? How do they get their sources? It is either through money or through women. Right? In this case, it was a woman. There is no doubt that she worked for the Israeli Mossad back then, and through her, they recruited [Imam Ali's killer]. Abd Al-Satan Ibn Criminal [i.e. Abd Al-Rahman Ibn Mujlam]."

Al-Khazali sanctioned by US Department of Treasury

The US Department of Treasury sanctioned Qais Al-Khazali for human rights abuses in 2019. According to Treasury,” Qais al-Khazali is Secretary General of the Iran-backed Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) militia in Iraq. During the late 2019 protests in many cities in Iraq, AAH has opened fire on and killed protesters. “

The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, DC, US, August 30, 2020. (credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion approved the establishment of the Mossad in 1949 which took place in the 20th century.