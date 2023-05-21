The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iraqi team withdraws from fencing tournament to avoid Israelis

Last year, the Iraqi parliament passed legislation criminalizing any form of "normalization" with Israel.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MAY 21, 2023 16:56
Israel's Yuval Shalom Freilich salutes during his bout against Ivan Trevejo from France in the table of 64 of the men's épée event in the 2013 World Fencing Championships 2013 at Syma Hall in Budapest, 8 August 2013. (photo credit: MARIE-LAN NGUYEN / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Israel's Yuval Shalom Freilich salutes during his bout against Ivan Trevejo from France in the table of 64 of the men's épée event in the 2013 World Fencing Championships 2013 at Syma Hall in Budapest, 8 August 2013.
(photo credit: MARIE-LAN NGUYEN / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Iraq's national fencing team withdrew from the World Fencing Championship in Istanbul after being pitted against the Israeli national team, Iraq's national Iraqi News Agency reported on Friday.

"The Iraqi national team withdrew from the individual races in the World Cup fencing championship, which is taking place in Istanbul and qualifies for the Paris Olympics after the lottery pitted it against the team of the 'occupying Israeli entity,'" said the Iraqi Fencing Federation, according to the report.

"The decision to withdraw came in compliance with the law criminalizing normalization approved by the Iraqi parliament, in rejection of the occupying Israeli entity, and in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.”

Israeli fencers will compete in the team competition in the Fencing World Cup in Istanbul on Sunday. In the individual competition on Saturday, Yonatan Cohen was knocked out in the round of 32, while Yuval Shalom Freilich was knocked out in the round of 16.

Iraq bans 'normalization' with Israel on penalty of death

Last year, the Iraqi parliament passed legislation criminalizing any form of "normalization" with Israel, banning all Iraqi citizens from having any political, economic, cultural, or any other form of communication with Israeli citizens, even through social media. The punishment set for such interactions with Israelis is the death sentence or imprisonment.

Iraqi Shiite Muslims attend a rally marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), during the holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq April 14, 2023 (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS) Iraqi Shiite Muslims attend a rally marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day), during the holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq April 14, 2023 (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Most of Iraq's Jews fled the country after violent riots, known as the Farhud, targeted Jewish citizens in 1941, killing as many as 180 and injuring hundreds. By 1951, about 124,000 out of the 135,000 Jews in the country had immigrated to Israel; those who remained suffered persecution for decades.

The decision by the Iraqi athletes to throw the match is the latest in a long series of boycotts against Israel in the sporting world.

In March, Indonesia was stripped of the right to host the under-20 soccer FIFA World Cup after its football federation (PSSI) said it had canceled the draw after the governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to host Israel's team.

In February, South Africa Rugby announced that Israel was no longer invited to a competition in March after pressure from the South African BDS Coalition, an affiliate of the Palestinian BDS National Committee that promotes the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel. In April, rugby’s global governing body determined that the move was not discriminatory.

Reuters, Jacob Gurvis/JTA contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Iraq sports istanbul boycott
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
4

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by