Riyadh asks diplomatic staff in Beirut to stay home after man kidnapped

The man, who works for Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), was kidnapped in the commercial district of the Lebanese capital.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 29, 2023 22:21
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Saudi Arabia asked its diplomatic staff in Lebanon to stay home after a Saudi national was abducted in Beirut on Sunday, Saudi media reported on Monday.

The man, who works for Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), was kidnapped in the commercial district of the Lebanese capital, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television said.

Lebanese security forces are following the case and have informed the Saudi ambassador in Beirut, Lebanon's Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Twitter.

"So far, the reason for the kidnapping or disappearance has not been revealed," a Lebanese security source told Reuters, adding that reports about a ransom are being investigated.

Kidnappers asked for $400,000 ransom

Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 787 (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 787 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Al Ekhbariya said kidnappers asked for a $400,000 ransom.

Mawlawi said, "What happened affects Lebanon's relationship with its brotherly (countries); the perpetrators will be punished harshly."

Saudi and Lebanese ties have suffered in recent years because of the dominance of the Iran-backed Hezbollah over the Lebanese establishment.

Lebanon has witnessed a rise in crime since 2019 when the country's economic system crashed under the weight of state corruption and mismanagement by the ruling elites.

Lebanon's currency has also collapsed crippling the banking system.



Tags Lebanon saudi arabia beirut kidnapping
