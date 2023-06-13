The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian diplomat claims he met French, German, UK counterparts in UAE

The meeting with the Europeans comes in the wake of reports that a US envoy traveled to Oman to discuss issues relating to Iran.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 22:14

Updated: JUNE 13, 2023 22:29
Iran's Chief Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani leaves the Palais Coburg, the venue where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, August 4,2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER)
Iran's Chief Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani leaves the Palais Coburg, the venue where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, August 4,2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER)

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani visited the UAE in the spirit of promoting cooperation and political consultations, to “review regional issues with authorities,” according to Iranian pro-government media.

He also met with key European counterparts, he noted in a tweet, which raised eyebrows across the region.

Bagheri tweeted that “following diplomatic consultations with regional and extra-regional parties, we met with our German, French and English counterparts in Abu Dhabi and discussed a range of issues and mutual concerns.” The meeting with the Europeans comes in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron conducting a phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, as well as reports that US envoy Brett McGurk traveled to Oman to discuss issues relating to Iran.

Iran International noted that “the three European countries [Germany, the UK and France] are signatories of the 2015 JCPOA nuclear accord and have remained in the defunct agreement after the United States pulled out in 2018.

"During the Biden administration, however, their diplomatic approach has been more closely coordinated with Washington.”

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani poses for a photo with diplomatic adviser to the UAE's President, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar during a visit to the country, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 24, 2021. (credit: WAM/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani poses for a photo with diplomatic adviser to the UAE's President, Anwar Gargash, and Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar during a visit to the country, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 24, 2021. (credit: WAM/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Back in January, Syrian regime media SANA quoted Kani as saying that “Tehran insists on its principled position in negotiations to abolish sanctions and the embargo imposed on it.” 

According to Iranian media IRNA, Bagheri said “the negotiations are ongoing with no interruption, and issues related to them are being pursued seriously.”

Iran did outreach to the UAE in 2021

In November 2021, the Iranian diplomat conducted similar outreach to the UAE. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said at the time that he hopes “it is soon,” according to a report by New Arab. 

Kani, who was then Iran’s top nuclear deal negotiator, met Gargash and other Emirati officials on November 24 of that year. This recent trip then, is part of a longer process and dovetails with Iran-Saudi reconciliation as well as reports that France and the US are seeking to engage with Iran more than in the past.



Tags Iran germany United Kingdom France United Arab Emirates
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by