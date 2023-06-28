The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Sports in Yemen: A weapon of war and a prospect for peace

Athletes for Yemen’s national teams see sports as a way to bring the fractured country back together

By MOHAMMED AL-HASSANI/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 04:32

Updated: JUNE 28, 2023 04:34
Houthi supporters rally to mark the 8th anniversary of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen's conflict, in Sanaa, Yemen March 26, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
Houthi supporters rally to mark the 8th anniversary of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen's conflict, in Sanaa, Yemen March 26, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Both sides in the Yemeni civil war have used sports as an element of military strategy—both by recruiting athletes to fight and by taking advantage of the sports infrastructure that existed in the country for their own purposes. Despite this history, athletes for Yemen’s national teams say that sports can be used as a way to create unity in the country as well.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

The Yemeni civil war broke out in 2014 when the Houthis, a mostly Shiite Islamist movement, took over Yemen’s capital and ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. A Saudi-led coalition launched a military intervention following the coup. The war has been ongoing for almost nine years, and the UN has described the resulting humanitarian crisis in Yemen as among the worst in the world.

Some Yemeni athletes have been participating in the war since it first broke out, whether by choice or due to forcible recruitment. Some athletes have been killed in the conflict and others have been left severely disabled.

People browse through the rubble of a house destroyed by Houthi missile attack in Marib, Yemen, October 3, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/ALI OWIDHA) People browse through the rubble of a house destroyed by Houthi missile attack in Marib, Yemen, October 3, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/ALI OWIDHA)

Abdul-Jabbar Al-Edrisi, who played soccer for Yemen’s national team and for the Al-Shaab Sanaa soccer club, was killed fighting for the Houthis in Al Hudaydah, a governorate in western Yemen.

Al-Edrisi’s close friend Mohammed Al-Radami told The Media Line that Al-Edrisi began fighting for the Houthis in 2016 after the rebel group took over the Al-Shaab Sanaa soccer club. The Houthis “imposed a management team that’s loyal to them, in addition to forcefully holding seminars and events promoting the Houthis ideology in the club,” Al-Radami said. A statement released on Martyrs’ Day from Mofadhal Ahmad Mofadhal, manager of the Al-Shaab Sanaa soccer club, said that six players from the club, including Al-Edrisi, had been killed in armed confrontations. Six athletes from other teams also died fighting for the Houthis.

“We are proud of these heroes who performed their heroic acts in stadiums and on battlefields to defend their homeland,” Mofadhal said in the statement. Dozens of Yemeni athletes have also died fighting for the internationally recognized government, including Abdullah Aref, who was goalkeeper for the national team and the Al-Shula soccer club.

Destruction of Yemeni sports

Both the internationally recognized government and the Houthis have destroyed Yemeni sports in an attempt to gain military power, Yemeni journalist Saddam Mohammad told The Media Line. “The Houthis, for example, contributed to the destruction of Yemeni sports by disrupting the role of sports federations and canceling sport activities,” Mohammad said. “They transformed stadiums and sports facilities into weapon depots, training camps, and graveyards for their dead fighters, such as Althawra stadium, the indoor sport hall, and Yemen’s Football Federationbuilding in Sana’a.”

He noted that the Houthis and the internationally recognized government used not only physical sports infrastructure but also the sentiment around sports to prop up their ideologies. “The Houthis used sporting events to introduce their ideas, and the same thing is being done by the internationally recognized government,” Mohammad said.

Ali Atiq, who works for the internationally recognized government’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, told The Media Line that although sports in Yemen were severely damaged by the war, sports can still be a tool to help rebuild the country.He noted that participation in sports dropped 88% because of the civil war. But a few athletic events that did take place “showed the ability of sport to create opportunities for rebuilding the torn social fabric and its ability to promote opportunities for coexistence and peace,” Atiq said.

Former captain of Yemen’s national soccer team Ali Al-Nono said that sports can be used as “a means to mend the rifts created by politics and war in Yemen.” “Yemeni athletes were the first to send a message of unity even before it happened in Yemen between the south and the north,” he told The Media Line. Ibrahim Abdulaziz, who plays for Yemen’s national tennis team, also emphasized the power of sports to restore societal cohesion.

“Sport is one of the most important methods and tools that will contribute to strengthening community bonds that were torn apart due to the war,” he told The Media Line. He said that Yemeni love for sports can allow people to overcome “political and sectarian differences.”

Sports commentator Hassan Al-Aidarous, who works for the Qatari beIN Sports network, said that players and fans have to do their part in order for sports to be something that brings society together.

“Sport contributes effectively to spreading the culture of peace among people of the same country or even different countries and races, provided that we practice it morally, show sportsmanship, and accept the loss without fueling and sowing hatred and racism,” he told The Media Line.



Related Tags
War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by