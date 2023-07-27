The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Yemen's economic crisis fuels mass protests in Aden

Residents rally against deteriorating living conditions and rampant corruption in governing bodies, calling for "bread, water, and power."

By MOHAMMED AL-HASSANI/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: JULY 27, 2023 04:45
Members of the Baha'i faith demonstrate during a hearing in the case of a fellow Baha'i charged with seeking to establish a base for the community in Yemen, Sanaa April 3, 2016. "You all are the fruits of one tree, the leaves of one branch and the drops of one sea." (photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)
Members of the Baha'i faith demonstrate during a hearing in the case of a fellow Baha'i charged with seeking to establish a base for the community in Yemen, Sanaa April 3, 2016. "You all are the fruits of one tree, the leaves of one branch and the drops of one sea."
(photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Mass protests overtook Yemen’s provisional capital of Aden City last week in response to the rapid deterioration in the country’s economic conditions. Protesters took to the streets demanding that the government quickly fix the raging economic crisis and calling for the improvement of public services and the provision of basic commodities. 

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Many raised signs reading “We want bread, water, and power.” Other banners read “No to corruption” and “Down with the STC,” referring to the Southern Transitional Council, a separatist organization that controls South Yemen.

Ibrahim Al-Salemi, a 27-year-old resident of Aden City who works in a grocery store, joined a protest organized by and attended mostly by young people to condemn declining living conditions and the depreciation of the local currency.

“People in the southern governorates cannot find their daily sustenance, especially those in governorates located under the control of the STC,” Al-Salemi told The Media Line.

A MEMBER of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) stands at a checkpoint in Aden, in 2021. (credit: FAWAZ SALMAN/REUTERS) A MEMBER of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) stands at a checkpoint in Aden, in 2021. (credit: FAWAZ SALMAN/REUTERS)

He said that due to the political disagreement between the Internationally Recognized Government and the STC, as well as the lack of an effective economic strategy, residents in Aden and the neighboring governorates are lacking basic services such as power and communications.

“People cannot meet their most basic needs such as water and flour, let alone other needs,” Al-Salemi said.

“Many citizens are now thinking that the Houthis' role in the areas under their control is a better choice than STC’s corruption, which is worse than the Houthis’ corruption.” 

A city rife with corruption

While the protests started in the cities of Aden governorate, they rapidly started to spread into the neighboring governorates, where the protesters blocked some streets and burned tires. The protesters directed messages to the IRG, the STC, and to the Saudi-Led Coalition, stating the necessity of fixing living conditions around the city. The STC responded by closing public squares and streets and organizing counter-protests.

Adel Al-Hassani, head of the Yemen Peace Forum, said the protests were due to “the coalition’s corruption in Aden City” as well as the increased presence of military forces formed alongside the STC.

“Aden today lives in darkness due to power outages. Corruption has invaded the city. There is no life here to speak of,” Al-Hassani said. “The economic and security systems are collapsing in the city, assassinations and murders are spreading, along with secret prisons and detention centers.”

Al-Hassani said that the local currency had plummeted to its lowest exchange rate since the war began, with all talk of reforms “no more than ink on paper.”

In a tweet, Al-Hassani slammed the Saudi-Led Coalition, accusing it of destroying Aden City with what he called “malignant projects.”

“The SLC contributed to flooding the city with military groups loyal to them, creating the STC and then empowering it and isolating Aden governorate from the IRG’s control, then isolating the IRG from making any decisions, as well as supporting divisive ideas based on territory discrimination and using extreme force to impose their own vision and implement their agenda,” the tweet stated.

‘Aden is insufferable’

In the same context, leading figures in the STC demanded the ousting of the IRG to appease the demonstrators. Meanwhile, the protests were still going strong, demanding that the IRG fix all the issues relating to electricity, the currency value, and overall economic conditions. If they did not, the SLC, IRG, and STC should all leave Aden, the protesters said.

Political affairs journalist Saddam Al-Huraibi said the protests could be blamed on the current disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“The STC’s alliance with the UAE, and the UAE’s disagreement with the KSA [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] caused the emergence of these protests,” Al-Huraibi said.

“The disagreement between the UAE and the KSA came at the same time of a suffocating economic crisis in the areas under the control of the STC, which resulted in the recent protests.” 

Al-Huraibi described the protests in Aden and other governorates as a “positive” step, saying that “these protests must be heard and the demands must be granted.” He said that Aden City is the decision-making center of Yemen, thanks to the presence of most of the IRG’s leadership as well as that of the SLC.

Mazen Arafat, a protester in Aden, disagreed.

“These protests must not be politicized. Everyone is here today to escape the bottleneck,” Arafat said.

“Our salaries are not enough due to the high cost of living and the price hikes of foodstuffs. There is a complete power outage in many of Aden governorate’s cities, in addition to the malfunctioning basic infrastructure. Aden is insufferable today,” he said.

Residents of Aden and other governorates under the control of the IRG are living in dire circumstances. The collapse of the local currency, the Yemeni rial, against the US dollar has caused a steep increase in the prices of foodstuffs. Power outages, lasting six hours for every two hours of power during one of the hottest summers on record, have caused a number of deaths among children and the elderly.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by