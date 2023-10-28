Do not raise the Hamas flag!

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, October 19

I was filled with a sense of solidarity and deep admiration while witnessing a massive demonstration in London, the capital of Britain, in support of Palestine. The crowd fervently denounced Israel’s ruthless attacks on civilians in Gaza, leaving no doubt about their stance on the matter.

This show of unity was mirrored in the demonstrations that took place just yesterday in front of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate and in numerous squares across the country, all with a singular goal: to reject the notion of erasing the Palestinian cause by forcibly displacing the people of Gaza to Sinai. This rejection was backed by strong statements stressing that such a move would pose a grave threat to Egyptian national security.

However, amid this fervor, there were some individuals who raised the flags of the Hamas organization and chanted its name. It was as if they saw this as the central issue, overshadowing the larger and more pressing concerns of land, occupation, and genocide faced by our fellow Palestinians in Gaza. This troubled me.

The Hamas terror group has always been a concern, as it has been known to drive even Satan himself to insanity with its devious tactics and false facade of composure. We are well aware of Israel’s illegal occupation of Arab lands and its blatant disregard for the two-state solution, as well as its consistent violation of Palestinian rights under the guise of self-defense. However, what is truly alarming is the recent surge in Hamas’ savagery, targeting hospitals, and committing heinous crimes that can only be described as genocidal.

And to add insult to injury, they have the audacity to shift the blame onto the Islamic Jihad organization instead. As the recent Hamas operation unfolded, I couldn't help but feel concerned. This armed organization, regardless of its size and interactions with other Arab nations, has a tumultuous history with the Egyptian state. It has seen its fair share of ups and downs, major crises, and disagreements in ideology and methods. At times, incidents involving Hamas have even caused strain on Egypt as it strives toward establishing peace in the Palestinian territories.

I must admit, I was concerned when I heard the names Hamas and Jihad being chanted. Both are Palestinian factions that operate within the larger Palestinian state. It is crucial that all factions work together, under the guidance of the Palestinian Authority, to achieve unity and avoid any harmful conflicts. The cause for Palestinian statehood must be our top priority, and any division among these factions will ultimately affect the entire Arab nation in a negative way. Advertisement

Sadly, this is precisely what we are seeing now. The purpose of the chants should have been to condemn Israel’s atrocities committed against the people of Gaza, and to show solidarity with the Egyptian government in their rejection of the American-Israeli plan to forcibly relocate Palestinians to Sinai or any other location.

It must be emphasized that the people of Gaza have no other home than Gaza itself. It is disheartening to note that there are planned demonstrations for today organized by certain political groups, as well as spontaneous protests to voice collective outrage over the current situation. However, it is my fervent hope that the flags of Hamas will not be flown again, and instead, only those of Egypt and Palestine will dominate the rallying cries. – Abd Al-Latif Al-Munawi

The dilemma of the resistance

Nidaa Al Watan, Lebanon, October 18

The recent attack by Hamas on October 7 was a blatant disregard for established boundaries of war and a far cry from the supposed triumphant victories that Tehran boasts about after each round of violence in Gaza. Since its takeover of the Gaza Strip and the expulsion of Fatah, Hamas has continued to push the boundaries with its aggressive tactics.

This latest conflict, however, has escalated beyond mere sporadic bombings and military operations, plunging the region into a protracted war with no clear solutions, no room for negotiations, and no foreseeable end in sight. Any potential ceasefire will only serve as a temporary stopgap before the inevitable outbreak of another round of violence.

The recent military operation in Gaza has trapped both Israel and Hamas in a tense and unyielding standoff. Neither side has the luxury of maneuvering. For Israel, the eradication of Hamas is a non-negotiable objective. On the other hand, Hamas has hunkered down for a long and resilient fight, prepared for street-to-street combat and armed with a substantial missile arsenal. Its ultimate goal? To launch a final rocket before agreeing to a cease-fire, allowing it to declare victory even if the Gaza Strip lies in ruins.

Amid ongoing hostilities, Tehran has emerged as a key player in the resistance against Israel. It carefully calculates each move, mindful of the potential consequences of a misstep in this prolonged conflict. While the resistance has strategically wielded its power to observe the destruction of the Gaza Strip by Israeli airstrikes, it has also refrained from taking reckless actions.

This is especially true when considering the presence of American fleets in the Eastern Mediterranean, which have essentially become an integral part of Israel’s deterrence network, poised to swiftly react and unleash their considerable firepower.

However, the decision to distance oneself from the ongoing conflict in Gaza goes against the very rhetoric exhibited by various political players in recent years. The same platforms have been filled with threats and shows of strength. This became abundantly clear when, 13 days into the Gaza war, the resistance was confined to small-scale attacks led by Hezbollah along the border. In response, Israel carried out limited retaliatory actions, with an implicit agreement that these actions would not escalate into an all-out confrontation.

All the while, the looming ground attack on the Strip has been eagerly awaited. This hesitation between two options, both equally detrimental, hints at Iran’s preference for self-preservation – both for itself and for Hezbollah – rather than engaging in a war with no clearly defined boundaries or rules of engagement.

Amid uncertainty and indecision, there is a noticeable absence of leadership on the ground. Some argue that this is a calculated tactic, using ambiguity as a dangerous weapon against enemies. With strategic patience and mastery in marketing, the resistance maintains control over the situation, ready to surprise onlookers with a decisive move. However, let us not forget that Hamas has publicly called for assistance, and the destruction of the Gaza Strip cannot be ignored. It is time for our leaders to step up and show their support for our suffering people. – Asaad Bishara

