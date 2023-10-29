"Qatar knows the status of the abductees. We [Israel] know, and so does the US," Yossi Cohen, the former head of the Mossad, disclosed in an interview with Channel 11 on Saturday night. Cohen explicitly acknowledged Qatar's knowledge of abductions of Israelis by Hamas, and hinted that he and other Israeli figures were in dialogue with them.

Expanding on Qatar's role in the reaction towards the October 7th massacre by Hamas against close to 2,000 Israelis, Cohen emphasized the importance of effective intermediation.

"We are in a situation where, to release or receive all abductees, effective intermediaries are crucial," he stated, adding that Israel needs them during these times. He mentioned Qatar and Egypt as primary entities in these matters.

"Currently, I'm in favor of refraining from criticizing Qatar [as a country and its relationship with Hamas]." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attend a meeting in Lusail, Qatar, Friday Oct. 13, 2023 (credit: JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/REUTERS)

Former Mossad chief warns Iran actively involved in war

"Iran is actively involved in this war," Cohen warned. He outlined the substantial support Iran has given to this conflict, cautioning, "the Western world is in danger if they possess nuclear weapons."

Highlighting Israel's sources of strength, Cohen remarked, "We have our civilians to rely on, a very strong power that ensures everything that needs to work, does work." He also recognized the pivotal role of the Israeli military in ensuring the nation's security. He didn't mention the government, but also wouldn't criticize it.

Alluding to ongoing behind-the-scenes negotiations, Cohen hinted, "As far as I'm aware, there are contacts regarding a potential prisoner exchange deal."