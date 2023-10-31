Past, present Mossad leadership makes secret trip to Qatar

The details, and any potential results, of Barnea and Cohen's trip to Qatar have not yet been revealed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 31, 2023 11:46
Head of Mossad David Barnea attends the state ceremony marking 50 years since the Yom Kippur War. (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Head of Mossad David Barnea attends the state ceremony marking 50 years since the Yom Kippur War.
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Mossad Chief David Barnea and former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen made a secret trip to the Arab Gulf State of Qatar over the weekend, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The past and present Mossad leadership met with Qatari leaders to discuss the ongoing hostage situation in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

The Gulf state has previously mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday that Barnea had made the trip to Qatar. The following day, KAN revealed that Cohen had accompanied the current Mossad leader to the Gulf nation on an aircraft that has since returned to Israel.

Other members of the Israeli delegation have not yet been revealed.

Former Mossad Director Yossi Cohen (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former Mossad Director Yossi Cohen (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The flight left Israel on Sunday and subsequently landed in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to the KAN report.

Advertisement

It is unclear what, if any, advancements were made toward securing the release of the hostages as a result of the trip.

IDF soldier held hostage by Hamas rescued during operation in Gaza

On Monday, the IDF rescued one of the Hamas hostages, Private Ori Megidish, during its ground activities in Gaza.

Still, on Tuesday morning, the IDF said 240 hostages were in Gaza.



Related Tags
Mossad
qatar
yossi cohen
David Barnea
Gaza hostages