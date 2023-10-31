Past, present Mossad leadership makes secret trip to Qatar

Mossad Chief David Barnea and former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen made a secret trip to the Arab Gulf State of Qatar over the weekend, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The past and present Mossad leadership met with Qatari leaders to discuss the ongoing hostage situation in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

The Gulf state has previously mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday that Barnea had made the trip to Qatar. The following day, KAN revealed that Cohen had accompanied the current Mossad leader to the Gulf nation on an aircraft that has since returned to Israel.

Other members of the Israeli delegation have not yet been revealed.

The flight left Israel on Sunday and subsequently landed in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to the KAN report.

It is unclear what, if any, advancements were made toward securing the release of the hostages as a result of the trip.

IDF soldier held hostage by Hamas rescued during operation in Gaza

On Monday, the IDF rescued one of the Hamas hostages, Private Ori Megidish, during its ground activities in Gaza.

Still, on Tuesday morning, the IDF said 240 hostages were in Gaza.