'If you claim that I support Hamas, f**k you'

The wife of basketball player Wade Baldwin IV from Maccabi Tel Aviv caused a stir recently when she shared a post on social media about the devastating impact of bombings in Gaza and the loss of innocent lives.

Although Taija Baldwin later deleted the post, the controversy had already taken hold, prompting Baldwin himself to fiercely defend his wife and his own reputation with an aggressive response.

Taking to Twitter, he stated, "I don't do politics. But let me make it clear. Because of Hamas my job has relocated me and my family out of the country WE DECIDED TO MAKE HOME FOR 3 years. They have made our basketball club fight difficulties that we have to make the best of."

'It's F**k you'

A defiant Baldwin continued with an assertive tone, exclaiming, "IF YOU EVER CLAIM ME A SUPPORTER OF HAMAS. IT'S F**K YOU. I've worked my whole career to find a home and I found it in Israle. Me and my family have gave everything we have to the club and what it stands for." (credit: official site, paobc)

Baldwin had suffered a back injury even before the season began, causing him to miss Maccabi Tel Aviv's initial Euroleague games. Fortunately, he has now recovered and is eager to move forward, leaving this incident behind him.