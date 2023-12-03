Ships hit by Houthis near Yemen not connected to Israel, says IDF

Two ships hit in an attack near the Bab al-Mandab strait claimed by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen on Sunday had no connection to the State of Israel, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing on Sunday evening.

"Today, missiles were fired at two commercial vessels with no connection to the State of Israel, I repeat once more to be clear, without any connection to the State of Israel," said Hagari. "One ship was significantly damaged and is in distress with an apparent risk of sinking and another ship was slightly damaged."

Hagari stressed that the Houthis used Iranian weapons and intelligence to conduct such attacks, adding that this is also a global and regional problem. "Freedom of navigation is becoming dangerous in this part of the world," said Hagari.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday night that four attacks had been conducted against three separate commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea. The three vessels are connected to 14 separate countries. Israel Navy missile ships head to the Red Sea after several aerial intrusions by Houthi drones, November 1, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to CENTCOM, the Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer USS CARNEY responded to distress calls issued by the ships and provided assistance.

The attacks began with a ballistic missile strike fired from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen targeting the Unity Explorer. The attack was detected by the USS Carney.

A few hours later, the Carney shot down a drone launched from Houthi controlled areas. While the drone was headed toward the Carney, its specific target is not clear. No damage was caused to the US vessel and no injuries were reported. Advertisement

Shortly afterward, a missile hit the Unity Explorer causing minor damage, with the Carney responding to a distress call from the vessel. While assisting with a damage assessment, another drone was launched toward the vessel which the Carney intercepted. The Unity Explorer is a Bahamas flagged, UK owned and operated, bulk cargo ship crewed by sailors from two countries.

A few hours afterwards, the Number 9 was struck by a missile fired from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen while operating in the Red Sea. The vessel was damaged and no injuries were reported. The Number 9 is a Panamanian flagged, Bermuda and UK owned and operated, bulk carrier.

Shortly afterward, the Sophie II sent a distress call saying they were struck by a missile. The Carney responded to the call and reported no significant damage. The Sophie II a Panamanian flagged bulk carrier, crewed by sailors from eight countries.

While en-route to give support to the Sophie II, the Carney shot down another drone headed in its direction.

"These attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security," said CENTCOM. "They have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world. We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran. The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners."

The Houthis said its navy had attacked two Israeli ships, Unity Explorer and Number 9, with an armed drone and a naval missile.

A spokesperson for the group's military said the two ships were targeted after they rejected warnings, without elaborating.

In a broadcast statement the spokesperson said the attacks were in response to the demands of the Yemeni people and calls from Islamic nations to stand with the Palestinian people.

The reported incident follows a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since war broke out between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Oct. 7.

An Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized last month by the Houthis, allies of Iran. The group, which controls most of Yemen's Red Sea coast, had previously fired ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel and vowed to target more Israeli vessels.

Multiple engagements

The Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Unity Explorer is owned by Unity Explorer Ltd and managed by London-based Dao Shipping Ltd, LSEG data showed. The ship was scheduled to arrive in Singapore on Dec. 15. Dan David Ungar, an Israeli citizen, is listed as the director at Unity Explorer LTD.

Number 9, which was headed to Suez port, is a Panama-flagged container ship owned by Number 9 Shipping Ltd and managed by Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK-based Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), the data showed.

BSM said in a statement to Reuters Number 9 is currently sailing and there were no reports of injuries or pollution after the incident. The vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the company said.

Unity Explorer's owners and managers could not be reached immediately for comments.

British maritime security company Ambrey and sources said earlier that a bulk carrier and a container ship had been hit by at least two drones while sailing in the Red Sea.

Ambrey said the container ship had reportedly suffered damage from a drone attack about 63 miles northwest of the northern Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

Last week a US Navy warship responded to a distress call from an Israeli-managed commercial tanker in the Gulf of Aden after it had been seized by armed individuals.