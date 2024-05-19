Escalation with Hezbollah places Israel in a bind - analysis

Hezbollah increased its attacks against Israel in May, which coincided with the Israeli operation in Rafah in southern Gaza. As Israel defeats Hamas in Rafah and potentially cuts it off from re-supply, the Iranian axis wants to increase Hezbollah threats. This is because Hezbollah is largely still intact after seven months of war - Hezbollah attacks in recent weeks have included barrages of 40-100 rockets and drones a day.

The group is also increasingly relying on drones in its attacks, which are a complex threat because they can target Israel with precision and because they maneuver, they cause sirens to be set off in a wide area.

Israeli leaders want to do something about the Hezbollah threat. However, the fact that politicians cannot decide on a plan for Gaza has hampered the ability to come up with a plan for Hezbollah - but the time for Israel to tinker regarding the Hezbollah threat may be narrowing. As the IDF advances in Gaza, Hezbollah becomes more brazen in its attacks. Examples include the targeting of a surveillance blimp in an attack around 20 miles inside Israel, the deepest attack yet by a Hezbollah drone. In addition, Hezbollah often spells out how it conducts precision attacks on targets that it has monitored along the northern border.

Israeli government struggles to form comprehensive response to Hezbollah threat

On May 19, Finance Minister and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to issue an ultimatum to Hezbollah to stop firing on the North, and he has called for Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River.

War Cabinet member Benny Gantz called on the government to create a solution for northern Israel in a multi-point series of demands on May 18, with a central demand being that Israeli civilians be able to return to the north. Israel evacuated 80,000 people from northern Israel in October due to the Hezbollah attacks. Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gesture as Narallah gives a televised address during a rally in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon May 13, 2024. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

So far, there has been no solution to their predicament. In essence, Israel has surrendered the border and enabled Hezbollah to create a kind of “security zone” inside Israel through its threats. If Israel can’t re-write the rules, then Hezbollah will be allowed to determine when Israelis are allowed to live in their own country in the future. This is an unprecedented failure of the state to secure its citizens. However, it comes as Israel also failed to do the same in the south, so it is part of a much larger problem.

Hezbollah said on May 19 that it targeted several sites in Israel. Among those targeted, Hezbollah claimed, was an IDF jeep in northern Israel. The problem is that after seven months of war, Hezbollah’s Radwan force continues to operate near the border, including a large number of terrorists operating along the border.

There are many questions about what comes next. One of the problems is that Israel has entered a feedback loop in its proportional response to Hezbollah, which means that Hezbollah chooses when and where to target, and then Israel responds. In general, this gives Hezbollah the initiative and leads to diminishing returns. Hezbollah has lost some of its members, but overall, there appear to be fewer and fewer targets to strike in the “proportional” responses.

Hezbollah has said it wants to re-write the “equation” in the north. What that means is that Hezbollah is keenly aware of Israel’s constraints or restraint in this matter. It remains a question as to whether Hezbollah wants a wider conflict - it does not appear to, but it also appears to think it has succeeded. Iran is pleased with this outcome, as the Iranian regime is trying to inflame numerous fronts against Israel - the Hezbollah front is only one of them.

As long as it can keep the front on a kind of simmer, it has succeeded. This is because Israel has more to lose from this simmer than Lebanon loses or Iran loses. Israel is now in a bind: the longer time goes by the more the world sees the Hezbollah attacks as “normal” and any Israeli response is “escalation.”