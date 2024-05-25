Yemen's Houthis postpone release of 100 prisoners belonging to government forces

Yemen's Houthis said they had postponed the release of around 100 prisoners belonging to government forces to Sunday after it had previously been announced to take place on Saturday.

The head of the Houthi Prisoner Affairs Committee, Abdul Qader al-Murtada, said on X that the delay was caused by "technical reasons."

عاجل | رئيس اللجنة الوطنية لشؤون الأسرى عبدالقادر المرتضى: بسبب بعض الإجراءات الفنية تأجل موعد تنفيذ المبادرة الى صباح يوم غدٍ الأحد.#اللجنة_الوطنية_لشؤون_الأسرى pic.twitter.com/CTltY3dKZN — اللجنة الوطنية لشؤون الأسرى (@alasra2016) May 25, 2024

Al-Murtada said on Friday that the group would release more than 100 prisoners in what he called "a unilateral humanitarian initiative."

Over a year since last prisoner release

The Houthis, an Iran-aligned terrorist movement that controls part of Yemen, last released prisoners in April 2023 in an exchange of 250 Houthis for 70 government forces. Tribesmen loyal to the Houthis march on U.S. and Israeli flags during a military parade for new tribal recruits amid escalating tensions with the U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea, in Bani Hushaish, Yemen January 22, 2024. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Yemen has been embroiled in years of civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions hungry.

The Houthis are the de facto authorities in northern Yemen, while the internationally recognized government is represented by the Political Leadership Council, which was formed under Saudi auspices last year and took over power from Yemen's president-in-exile.