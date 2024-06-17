What a BBC article tells us about Israel’s Lebanon challenge - analysis

A new article at BBC has shed light on the village of Alma al-Shaab, which is across the border from the Israeli community of Hanita, a frequent target of Hezbollah. Alma al-Shaab is sometimes spelled “Aalma El Chaeb.”

It is a Christian village. It shares a similar name with Ayta ash-Shaab, a village seventeen kilometers to the east which is a frequent target of IDF strikes due to Hezbollah presence.

The BBC article is titled “why 800 people fled a sun-kissed Mediterranean village.” It is by Ali Abbas Ahmadi. "Why, why us?" asks Milad Eid, a resident of the village. “an hour earlier, he was dousing a fire at a house that had been hit by an Israeli missile. While he was there, a bomb struck another one.”

The article sketches out a story of a village whose residents had to flee due to the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. Hezbollah has launch thousands of rockets, missiles and drones at Israel since October 8, when it chose to support the Hamas attack on Israel. This has plunged the poor people of the border villages of Lebanon into a war zone.

These people have no say in the fact Hezbollah uses their lands to hide weapons. Hezbollah has a massive arsenal of 150,000 rockets, it has missiles and drones and functions as an army basically. It is a larger army than most countries have. However, it is also a terrorist group.

HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS take part in a military exercise during a media tour organized for the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, in Aaramta, Lebanon, last month. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) The international community has long tolerated Hezbollah’s illegal role hijacking Lebanon. This is the same way they tolerated Hamas taking over Gaza. One could conclude that the international community sees a benefit to these groups growing stronger on the borders of Israel. Instead of trying to curtail them, some see them as helpful proxies.

These groups have brought destruction on Gaza and Lebanon. Israel’s IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on June 16 that, “Hezbollah’s increasing aggression is bringing us to the brink of what could be a wider escalation - one that could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region… Israel has a duty to defend the people of Israel. We will fulfill that duty — at all costs.”

Israel will face an uphill struggle in Lebanon

However, Israel will face an uphill struggle in Lebanon. This is not only because of Hezbollah but also because of the global media coverage and international community, which will oppose Israel launching any kind of larger war against Hezbollah. The international community has decided it is ok for Hezbollah to launch 4,000 rockets at Israel in 8 months, forcing Israel to evacuate communities in northern Israel, and causing suffering for 100,000 Lebanese on the border.

According to the BBC report around 800 people fled this small Christian village. "Nobody knows why they are attacking our houses," Eid says. "It's not our war." Mr. Eid is correct. It is not his war.

Hezbollah has hijacked this landscape. Hezbollah’s actions in southern Lebanon have harmed Christian villages like Eid’s as well as many other villages of various groups, such as Shi’ites, who live in southern Lebanon.

However, any Israeli action in this area is likely to come in for global critique. This is because the cards are stacked against Israel. The BBC article, for instance notes that the village’s “closeness to the border has seen it heavily targeted by Israeli forces over the past nine months.” Why was it targeted? This detail is absent. This is also how Hamas presence in Gaza has been dealt with in many international discussions. Hamas presence in hospitals, schools and in tunnels under civilian homes is rarely critiqued or discussed the way it needs to be.

Hezbollah and Hamas both exploit the civilian landscape. Southern Lebanon is different than Gaza because it is mostly villages and towns, not urban areas.

The BBC report on Alma al-Shaab says that by May 2024 the village had been “hit 188 times.” This is according to the Beirut Urban Lab, a research center. Why was it hit 188 times? No explanation is given.” The Israeli army says it targets Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure and retaliates to attacks on Israeli army bases in northern Israel. But some top Lebanese officials have accused it of implementing scorched earth tactics to make the whole area uninhabitable,” the article says. This is how these stories are reported. There is the Israeli claims and then the claims of the anti-Israel voices. There is no due diligence to find out which is nearer the truth. The fact is that Hezbollah has used these areas to attack, that is why they are targeted.

The BBC report almost gets at the truth. “The villagers the BBC spoke to were reluctant to discuss whether Hezbollah or other armed groups were using Alma al-Shaab to attack Israel. One hinted that locals had unsuccessfully tried to stop fighters from using their land.”

The report claims that 10 houses have been destroyed in the village. Does this mean that Hezbollah sought to enter this Christian village and use it as cover? This would be an extreme violation of the rights of these people. Where is the UN? Where are other observers? No where to be found.

The report about this small village is symbolic. It almost gets at the truth but it refuses to fully uncover how Hezbollah has destroyed the life of villages like this. The illegal terrorist group has harmed these beautiful areas by using them in the war on Israel. The international community ignores this.

It doesn’t send observers or investigate the claims and counter-claims. Instead, what we end up with claims that Israel is targeting civilian homes. No one looks deeper and asks about the presence of Hezbollah. Did Hezbollah enter this areas when civilians left, exploiting it? Or did they already use the village? Why is Hezbollah using this Christian village, if it is, and to what extent. We will likely never know because if and when a war comes these areas will continue to be harmed because of Hezbollah. In the end all the civilian homes that are damaged will go into one large list, without any reference to whether the homes were used by Hezbollah. This is how terrorist groups operate. They make sure that they exploit the civilian landscape to benefit off of it. Israel will face an uphill struggle in Lebanon because it will be accused of harming villages like Alma al-Shaab.