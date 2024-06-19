Hezbollah increases threats with Nasrallah speech - analysis

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah made a speech on June 19 in which he threatened Israel with a wider war if Israel chooses to act against Hezbollah. Hezbollah has already launched 5,000 rockets, missiles and drones at Israel in eight months of attacks. Hezbollah’s leader now is threatening to strike all of Israel and also muster other members of the Iranian-backed “axis of resistance” against Israel.

The Lebanese terror leader also threatened Cyprus. Cyprus and Israel have become increasing partners in recent years. Hezbollah threatened Cyprus against letting Israel use its airports. It was not clear why this is an issue that Hezbollah has suddenly become focused on. Israel has done joint military training with Cyprus in the past.

Hezbollah has threatened other countries in the past, through the use of terrorism and sending agents abroad to places in Europe, South America and West Africa, however this was a direct threat to a European country in the Eastern Mediterranean. This shows how strong Hezbollah perceives itself to be.

Hezbollah intervened in the Syrian civil war beginning in 2012 and since then it has taken on a major role in the Iranian-backed system of proxies and militias in the region. For instance, Hezbollah has worked with the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. It has also worked with Iranian-backed groups in Syria and in Iraq. It has also sent forces to Syria and opened a “Golan file” of terrorists who operate near the Golan. As such Hezbollah now views itself as a regional or global power. It is based in Lebanon but it is far stronger than Lebanon.

Hezbollah now believes it can muster up to 100,000 volunteers in the region to support it in a war with Israel. Hezbollah itself doesn’t have access to that many fighters because it recruits from the Shi’ite community in Lebanon and there are not a huge number of ready recruits for Hezbollah ranks. However, it can recruit in Syria and Iraq, especially in Iraq. HEZBOLLAH OPERATIVES salute during the funeral of comrades killed in an Israeli strike, in Shehabiya, south Lebanon, April 17. (credit: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Conflict could change face of region, Nasrallah believes

Nasrallah believes that this current conflict could change the face of the region. Iran also believes this is the case and along with Russia and other backers of Hamas, such as Turkey and Qatar and China, there is a sense that a new regional and global order is emerging. Hezbollah senses blood in the water, in a sense, and the Iranian-backed sharks are gathering in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack.

Israeli officials have in the past threatened Hezbollah and told it that it should see what Israel has done in Gaza. This is a hint that Israel could visit on Lebanon the same damage. However, Hezbollah has systematically called Israel’s bluff. Israel’s Defense Minister, Foreign Minister and Chief of Staff have all made comments about the need to deter Hezbollah and bring Israeli residents back to their homes. Hezbollah will continue its attacks until the war in Gaza ends. It is also preparing the ground for possible escalation.

Israel-Hezbollah tensions have increased recently. The IDF eliminated Sami Taleb Abdullah, the commander of the Nasr Unit in the Hezbollah terrorist organization on June 12. Hezbollah released drone footage of Israeli sensitive sites along the coast of Israel on June 18. Israel’s Chief of Staff responded to the footage on June 19, warning Hezbollah about Israel’s capabilities. On June 18 the IDF Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, and the Head of the Operations Directorate, Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, approved operational plans and held a joint situational assessment in the Northern Command.

Nasrallah’s comments are important. His reference to Cyprus is new. However, Hezbollah has bragged in the past about being able to mobilize volunteers from Iraq and Syria to support its war on Israel. Hezbollah has also threatened to target all of Israel in the past.