'Plunge the region into war': US, Egypt work to prevent Israel-Lebanon 'catastrophe' - report

Recently, Egyptian government officials held talks with their counterparts in the United States to curb the escalation in the North, as reported Friday in the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper, Al-Akhbar.

According to the report, a senior Egyptian official was quoted in the newspaper as saying that the talks with Washington focused on the "catastrophic consequences" for various parties in the event of a war in the region.

The Egyptians argued that Hassan Nasrallah's statements must be taken "seriously." According to the same Egyptian source, Washington sought to prevent the expansion of the war and believed that the current issue was no longer who fired the "first shot" but the consequences that would occur without a clear vision.

Egyptian sources heard from the Americans that they are preparing to urgently send a high-level delegation to meet with Israeli officials and conduct a regional tour aimed at preventing the outbreak of war.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel will take a more prominent role in the Lebanese case in the coming days, which may lead to the dispatch of an Egyptian intelligence delegation to Beirut soon. Hezbollah members parade during a rally marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day) in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon April 5, 2024. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

Iran's mission to the United Nations said on Friday that Hezbollah has the capability to defend itself and Lebanon against Israel, warning that "perhaps the time for the self-annihilation of this illegitimate regime has come."

"Any imprudent decision by the occupying Israeli regime to save itself could plunge the region into a new war," Iran's UN mission posted on X, formerly Twitter, amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

A third Lebanon war

These statements come against the backdrop of White House concerns that the confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel could lead to a third Lebanon war.

Senior American officials were quoted last night on CNN, saying that "the fact that we managed to keep the front so long was a miracle. We are entering a very dangerous period. The consequences of a wider war between Israel and Hezbollah could be devastating."

Israeli officials told the US that they have the resources to launch an attack against Hezbollah if necessary, especially if the campaign in Rafah concludes.

American officials did not explicitly tell Israel that they oppose any attack against Hezbollah, but they warned that their actions could lead to a larger war that neither side actually wants.

Israel claimed it could conduct a "blitzkrieg," but the US warned them that they might not be able to ensure it remains limited.