Hezbollah thanks Iran for support amid rising tensions with Israel

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah publicly thanked Iran for its support of Lebanon on Saturday.

Hezbollah’s leader thanked Iran following the Islamic Republic's envoy to the UN addressing Friday night’s tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, and after he posted on his official X, formerly Twitter, account that, "if Israel expands its activities in Lebanon, a war of annihilation will ensue."

"We see the achievements of our martyrs and what their blood has achieved daily," claimed Nasrallah. "We must understand the magnitude of the achievements and victories accumulated over decades, especially since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. What is happening in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestine is hunger, siege, and acts of genocide."

"Our achievements and victories against Israel have put our nation on the path to a great victory in a campaign that will take time, and its significance is the liberation of Palestine from Zionist occupation and the liberation of our entire region from American hegemony and tyranny," he added.

"We are oppressed in the region and attacked by the Great Satan (the US) and the Zionists. During this time, we are blessed with the presence of Iran. The sacred regime, its good people, and the wise [Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] help us greatly." Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati heads a cabinet meeting, at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon April 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Simultaneously, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati also addressed the tensions, stating, "The threats facing Lebanon are a form of psychological warfare. We are at war, and there are many casualties and destroyed villages due to Israeli aggression. The intensity of psychological warfare is escalating, but I believe we will overcome this phase to achieve a semblance of stability at the borders."

UN Envoy Addresses Rocket Attacks

The Islamic Republic’s envoy to the UN addressed an IDF attack in southern Lebanon following heavy and prolonged rocket fire that was launched earlier on Friday towards northern settlements, with sirens sounding in Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi, and across the Galilee.

In Shlomi, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell, causing a small fire and a house was damaged by shrapnel. Another impact was reported near residential homes, causing minor damage but no injuries.

The IDF spokesperson reported that three UAVs crossed from Lebanon and fell in the Western Galilee area, with no injured or wounded reported. Interceptors were launched at the UAVs that crossed from Lebanon, but no interceptions were carried out.

Additionally, approximately twenty-five rocket launches were identified crossing from Lebanon towards the Western Galilee and the Finger of the Galilee, causing damage to a building in the Western Galilee area but no injuries.