Cyprus unveils plans for new major naval base

As part of a European Union-wide effort to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the Middle East, Cyprus is preparing to begin construction on a new major naval base along the island nation’s southern coast, the country’s defense minister announced Wednesday.

Built on an existing installation near the town of Limassol, the planned base will enable Cyprus to host larger vessels capable of transporting significantly more aid.

Cypriot Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas emphasized the importance of the plan to reporters, noting that Cyprus’ positioning as the nearest EU member state to the region makes it the obvious choice to host the project.

He added that the base would “contribute decisively” to the 28-member bloc’s execution of its foreign policy agenda in the region.

The release of a government-commissioned expert study will reveal the exact details surrounding the base's construction in the coming days. A person is seen on board as a US flagged cargo vessel carrying aid to a pier built by the U.S. off Gaza sets sail from Larnaca, Cyprus May 9, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)

Humanitarian aid base

Since the war erupted in Gaza in October of last year, the Cypriot port of Larnaca has served as one of the primary security and staging points for deliveries intended for the embattled enclave.

Greece will play an advisory role in the project and provide technical assistance to the main Cypriot team, according to Palmas.