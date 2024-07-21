Biden stands down, with Middle East in crisis - analysis

US President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris will have ramifications in the Middle East, a region already in crisis. While many countries in the region have likely watched the last several weeks of political chaos in America and prepared for this, there will be bad actors who will seek to take advantage of US domestic political chaos.

On the other hand, if Biden shifts focus solely to his politics amidst the presidential race, he may try to nail down his legacy in the Middle East by pushing robust policies. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats – it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden wrote late Sunday night.

This will set up a chaotic process within the Democratic party. Change can be good and could bring to the spotlight new leadership, but an orderly transition of power is what makes democracies stable. Countries in this region already are wary of the US because of the political chaos it endured over the last decade. Many find the US less reliable than in the past, and key American partners and allies have been drifting into the arms of Russia, China , and others.This drift began years ago. Countries such as Turkey – a NATO member – are led by leaders who are openly anti-Western and authoritarian. Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for instance, tried to block Sweden from joining NATO and has been working closely with Russia and Iran. Meanwhile, many Gulf states are also hedging and have been open to working more closely with China, as well as the countries in BRICS or the SCO, two economic blocks closer to China and Russia than to the West.

Qatar, a major non-NATO ally of the US, continues to openly host Hamas and works directly with Iran. It has sought to benefit from the October 7 war triggered by Hamas by serving as a mediator, but has its own interests – it is unclear if these coincide with those of the US and West.

The US already had problems in the region

This means that the US has already had many problems in the region with countries taking Biden’s “America is back” messaging to heart. Biden promised to return the US to its traditional role in the world; meaning, more of how America was in the 1980s and 1990s. But times don’t go backwards and the US has had trouble getting countries to view its role that way. It has been using small airstrikes to try to deter the Houthis – this has not worked. Hamas continues to hold US citizens hostage, while the terrorist group’s leaders continue to be hosted by US ally Qatar. There is also no Saudi-Israel normalization deal yet. While US Central Command head Michael Kurilla recently visited eastern Syria, the Biden administration has had trouble crafting policy for the Syrian Democratic Forces which continue to fight ISIS, or for other friends of America in the region, such as the Kurdistan regional government in northern Iraq. The Hamas attack on Israel was a clear message that it and its backers in Tehran feel empowered. Hamas assumed that the US and other Western countries would not do much in the wake of October 7; Iran assumed the same, as it empowered the Houthis to attack international shipping and pushed Hezbollah to attack the North. Iran also got militias in Iraq to attack Israel and attack US forces, at one time murdering three US service members in Jordan. This is unprecedented and required an unprecedented response; the US’s response has been barely proportionate. Some would also argue that the Biden administration held Israel back from operations in Rafah or retaliation against Iran for its massive aerial attack in April. Now that Biden is not going to run, the enemies of America may wonder if they can take advantage of the chaos. But, they also know that the clock time is ticking. If Republican candidate Donald Trump is elected, he already said he wants the hostages back and Iran knows that he will support strong Israeli actions. However, Iran and others may also sense that US policy will become more insular in the coming years. On the other hand, these countries may wonder whether Biden will be focused solely on his policies if he doesn’t have to focus on the presidential race. That could free him up to try to nail down his legacy. He will want to do that in the Middle East, where unprecedented chaos and war have erupted on his watch. Countries that think the US will thus lose focus of the region, could find that Biden doubles down on his focus.