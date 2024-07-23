'Highest price ever for killing one person': Houthis celebrate strike as Yemenis suffer

The Saudi Al-Hadath news channel presented various interpretations of the recent escalation between Israel and the Houthis in Yemen. This follows the Houthi UAV attack on Israel and the subsequent "Operation Outstretched Arm," which led to the bombing of the port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

According to the channel's commentators, Iran, which supports the Houthis, has an interest in "complicating Yemen." Former Houthi spokesman Ali Al Bukhaiti was quoted on Al-Hadath as saying, "For the first time since the organization was established 20 years ago, the Houthis have killed an Israeli."

"They have caused the death of over half a million Yemenis since their coup. They have starved and displaced tens of millions, overthrowing the republic, the country, and its institutions. This is the highest price ever paid in history for killing one person."

One commentator claimed that following the attack on Tel Aviv, the rules of the game have fundamentally changed. He predicted that the Houthis will now be seen as a regional problem that threatens global security rather than a localized issue within Yemen.

Another commentator argued that no Yemeni supports the bombing of Yemen by Israel, except for the Houthis, who, if not for the embarrassment, would celebrate this event with fireworks.

This attack gives them an excuse to oppress and loot Yemenis under the pretext of a war with Israel. The commentator warned, "Prepare to pay the price as planes destroy your facilities from above while the Houthis kill and loot you on the ground. Who will dare to resist?"

Hodeidah strike primarily impacts Yemeni citizens

A third commentator echoed this sentiment, pointing out that the disaster in Hodeidah would primarily affect Yemeni citizens. The Houthis, however, would not be harmed by the attack and would use the citizens' suffering to recruit more followers and loot their resources.

Yemeni politician Belier Al-Makhlafi was quoted on Al-Hadath addressing Yemenis, stating, "The West halted the process of liberating Hodeidah in the past, and today the port is destroyed due to the Houthis' stupidity, giving Israel justification for such actions."

"The port of Hodeidah is a lifeline for the Houthis and a deathline for Yemenis. Only now do you understand this as the deathline has reached you."

According to the report, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced that it is closely monitoring the military escalation in Yemen and is making continuous efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The ministry called on all parties to exercise restraint and remove the dangers of war from the region and their people.