'Hamas on its knees, in need of lifeline: Analyst explains Palestinian unity agreement - analysis

This Tuesday morning, Zvi Yehezkeli, i24NEWS journalist and an Arab affairs analyst, was interviewed on 103FM radio. Yehezkeli addressed the agreement between the terrorist organizations Hamas and Fatah and spoke about China's increasing involvement in the region, particularly its central role in mediating efforts between the two organizations.

Yehezkeli began, "The Chinese, who have maintained a strict stance throughout the war, are looking to establish dominance here. Such events have occurred throughout Palestinian history. They want to make a connection before one of the sides is erased, or a reality emerges that will not allow this."

He further added, "Hamas, which is on the verge of being wiped out, is somehow being thrown a lifeline and being told, 'Before you are erased, concede and let Mahmoud Abbas take control of the Strip.' To Abbas, they are saying, 'Don't wait for Hamas to be wiped out. Join a unity government.' However, in terms of the agreement, it is very limited. We've seen such things before."

The bad blood between Hamas and Fatah

Yehezkeli continued, "The bad blood between Fatah and Hamas is no simple matter. Abbas already understands that he is going to be the owner of the Strip in all respects. This agreement is being woven with the Chinese to act as a lifeline for Hamas. The US is not involved here."

"It is possible that Hamas is now on its knees, in such a terrible and difficult state, nearing its end, so it is ready to accept any agreement. There is no chance because these factions quarrel among themselves. They are essentially enemies, and enemies do not come together because of such interests. If Abbas waits, he will receive the Strip even without a temporary government," Yehezkeli emphasized.

He then explained the reasoning behind Fatah's outreach.

"He needs to wait, and Hamas will disappear," Yehezkeli said. "He is reaching out to Hamas. Why? Because a government will come at a price in Judea and Samaria. I doubt this will come to fruition. It's just to appease the Chinese. The Chinese have proven they want to intervene in recent years."

Despite this, Yehezkeli expressed skepticism about whether cooperation between the sides would ultimately materialize.

"There is no weight to this. A Fatah member asked, 'What is our interest in getting into this? Why would we give Hamas a lifeline?' Giving Hamas a government with Mahmoud Abbas in the Strip will not happen. They see Abbas as an occupier. The Chinese see an opening and are stepping in, and they comply because Hamas is under pressure and needs help. There is no chance this will happen because Abbas wants to see Hamas erased. The Oslo Accords were a Trojan horse; this is exactly what is happening now, with Hamas on its knees."`