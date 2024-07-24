Unknown suspect attempts assassination of Iran's former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad - report

Iran’s former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was the target of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on Monday, IRGC-affiliated Iran International reported.

The individuals attempted to sabotage his Toyota Land Rover. Before departing for an event in Zanjan, Ahmadinejad’s security head complained that the vehicle’s air conditioner had not been repaired and asked the former president to ride in a different car.

These checks by the security head before the former president enters his vehicle are routine.

While on the highway near Tehran, after completing a quarter of the journey, the driver of the Land Rover suddenly lost control of both the steering wheel and the brakes simultaneously.

The Land Rover spun around three times on a road crowded with several other vehicles and collided with the highway's central concrete barrier and another car from Ahmadinejad's entourage.

Although Ahmadinejad was not in the car, several associates and bodyguards were traveling in that vehicle. Ahmadinejad’s guards are members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Vehicle ended up in an unknown location for repairs

Ahmadinejad’s security team sent the main vehicle for repairs two days before this trip due to the faulty air conditioner.

After the vehicle was sent to the presidential institution for repair, it was sent to an unknown location instead of the usual repair shop. According to Iran International, the sabotage attempt was allegedly carried out at this unknown location.

When the vehicle was returned to Ahmadinejad’s team, those who returned it claimed that the airconditioner had been repaired, even though it was still broken at the time of the accident.

A day after the assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Acts of terror and terrorism, both state and non-state, are among the most heinous anti-human actions, the depth of whose evil, words cannot fully express. Humanity is suffering such severe pains all over the world.”