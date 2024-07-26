‘Iran took advantage of Yemeni civil war’: says Middle East expert

Dr. Dina Lisnanski - a researcher on political Islam and Islam in the West and a core lecturer in the Middle Eastern Studies and Islam program at the Shalem Academic Center - participated in the Maariv podcast on Thursday. In the interview, Lisnanski analyzes the security challenges facing the world.

Paris Olympics: Unprecedented security challenges

The upcoming Paris Olympics face significant security challenges, Dr. Lisnanski noted. "It's an Olympics that is more secure than ever because there are also more warnings than ever before,” she stated, further highlighting specific threats from organizations like ISIS, which is regaining power in the West.

Lisnanski also discussed challenges related to the current geopolitical situation, emphasizing that since October 7, Israel has become a global focus: "These additional challenges are closely related to us, to Israelis and the State of Israel, which has become a global focus since October 7." She also mentioned the potential threat from pro-Hamas groups in France.

Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen July 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Houthi rebels in Yemen: A new front in the Middle East

Lisnanski explained the historical and political background behind the rise of the Houthis in Yemen: "The Houthis are not new in the region; they are just new to the Israeli ear." She described the Cold War dynamics between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with Yemen becoming a battleground between them.

"Iran took advantage of the Yemeni civil war and began supporting the Shiite side," she explains. Lisnanski emphasizes that recent Israeli attacks on Yemen are primarily "warning strikes... to show Iran that we can reach further."

Iran: Political changes and escalating nuclear threat

Lisnanski discussed political changes in Iran, including President Raisi's death and the election of a new president. She noted, "The election of [Iranian Prime Minister Masoud Pezeshkian], with regional origins, signifies an attempt to include Iran's minorities in governance."

However, Lisnanski warned the chances of a revolution in Iran were low: "The protests we see, despite being highlighted, are still not at a scale needed to trigger a second revolution in Iran."

Russia-Iran alliance: Escalating nuclear threat

Lisnanski highlighted the link between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Iran's advancing nuclear program: "Since Russia's invasion, a rapid chain of events has unfolded. Russia needs Iran."

She described close cooperation between the two countries, including joint training of Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah with Russian soldiers near the Syria-Israel border. "In exchange for Iranian aid, Russia significantly assists Iran, accelerating its path to nuclear weapons," she warned.

Summary: A complex world of intersecting threats

Lisnanski highlighted the complexity of current global threats, noting how security challenges - from the Paris Olympics to Iran's nuclear program - are intertwined and influenced by intricate international relations. She concludes, "Russia plays a dual game, with excellent cooperation with Israel in Syria, yet its current interest aligns more with Iran."

Her insights underscore the need for a nuanced, multi-dimensional approach to global security challenges. Understanding these interconnected relationships is crucial for developing effective strategies to address both present and future global threats.