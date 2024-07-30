Who is Fuad Shukr, the target of the IDF strike in Beirut?

The IDF targeted Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr in a strike on Beirut in Lebanon on Tuesday, also known as Hajj Mohsin.

The military said it had targeted the commander responsible for the Hezbollah rocket attack that killed 12 children in Majdal Shams on Saturday.

Shukr, who was a member of Hezbollah for some 30 years, was the Chief of the terror group's military wing and regarded as "number 2" in its echelon, Israeli media reported.

Shukr also served as senior military advisor to Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

A $5 million reward

According to the US Rewards for Justice, the US provided a $5 million reward for information regarding Shukr. A view shows damage after what security sources said was a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon July 30, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Kerdi)

He was involved, among other operations, in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut on October 23, 1983. Some 241 US military personnel were killed in the attack, and 128 others were wounded.

In addition to positioning a bounty on his head, the US also sanctioned Shukr. On September 10, 2019, The US State Department labeled him as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" under "Executive Order 13224," which allows the US to prevent the funding of terrorists.

On July 21, 2015, Shukr was also sanctioned under "Executive Order 13582," which allows the US to bar property or interests in such.

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.