American and European officials scramble to prevent regional war in the Middle East - report

American and European Union diplomats are engaging in urgent discussions to prevent escalation and a full-blown war in the Middle East, The Financial Times reported on Thursday.

This web of discussions across the Middle East comes following the assassination of senior Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which sparked concerns of a regional war.

The report noted that Enrique Mora, a senior EU diplomat, was holding talks with officials in Tehran on Wednesday.

A Palestinian boy holds a flag while attending a protest after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Tubas in the West Bank July 31, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Negotiators trek across Middle East to prevent all-out war

Mora is deputy secretary-general of the EU's foreign service and has previously negotiated with Iran.

In tandem, US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk held talks in Saudi Arabia to ease tensions in the region. The Financial Times reported that McGurk would travel to Cairo after Saudi Arabia for talks on the Israel-Hamas war.

The Financial Times noted that these officials were focused on convincing Iran not to respond to the assassinations or to carry out "symbolic action."