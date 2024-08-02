US preparing to send combat aircraft to Mideast among rising tensions with Iran, Hezbollah - report

The United States is preparing to deploy warships throughout the Middle East following the escalation of tensions in the region this past week, according to a New York Times report, citing American officials.

The report comes after Israel's assassinations of Hezbollah Commander Fuad Shukr and alleged assassination of former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Separately, the AFP news agency reported that Hezbollah might initiate a solo attack after an assault by factions from Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

US President Joe Biden discussed new US military deployments to counter threats of Iranian direct attack against the Jewish state when he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night.

“The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments,” the White House said after the call. Iranians attend the funeral procession of assassinated Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The assassinations

Hezbollah confirmed on Wednesday that its military commander, Fuad Shukr, was killed in the IDF's strike in Beirut on Tuesday.

Haniyeh was killed by an explosive device that was secretly smuggled into his guesthouse in Tehran, The Jerusalem Post has independently confirmed.

Israel has not taken formal responsibility for the attack but is widely believed to be behind the hit. Haniyeh is one of the masterminds behinds the Hamas invasion of Israel on October 7 in which over 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage.

Tovah Lazaroff and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.