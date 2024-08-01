Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Haniyeh assassinated by smuggled explosive, not rocket - NYT report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by an explosive device that was secretly smuggled into his guesthouse in Tehran, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing seven Middle Eastern officials, including two Iranians and an American.

The bomb was hidden in June, according to five of the Middle Eastern officials. The guesthouse was run and guarded by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and is part of a large compound called Neshat in a high-end neighborhood in northern Tehran. 

This report contradicts initial reports that Haniyeh was killed by a direct hit by a missile.

This is a developing story.



