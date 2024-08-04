Netanyahu delays normalization with Saudi Arabia amid tensions with Biden - report

This decision follows a tense phone call with US President Joe Biden, who pressed Netanyahu to advance a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
THE COURAGE and vision of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to engage all sides of this conflict , including successive Israeli governments, is laudable and potentially a game changer, say the writers (photo credit: Saudi Royal Court/Reuters)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to postpone efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia until after the US elections, citing political circumstances and the potential re-election of Donald Trump, according to N12.

This decision follows a tense phone call with US President Joe Biden, who pressed Netanyahu to advance a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza. According to N12, security sources claim that Netanyahu views Biden as a "lame duck" and has been emboldened to publicly oppose him.

Netanyahu reportedly hesitant 

The delay in normalization also impacts the hostage deal, which was intended as Netanyahu's safety net for upcoming elections.

During recent negotiations, Saudi officials expressed a desire for a ceasefire in Gaza as part of the normalization deal. However, according to N12, Netanyahu is reportedly hesitant to depend on this condition, further complicating the situation.



