Netanyahu delays normalization with Saudi Arabia amid tensions with Biden - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to postpone efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia until after the US elections, citing political circumstances and the potential re-election of Donald Trump, according to N12.

This decision follows a tense phone call with US President Joe Biden, who pressed Netanyahu to advance a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza. According to N12, security sources claim that Netanyahu views Biden as a "lame duck" and has been emboldened to publicly oppose him. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Netanyahu reportedly hesitant

The delay in normalization also impacts the hostage deal, which was intended as Netanyahu's safety net for upcoming elections.

During recent negotiations, Saudi officials expressed a desire for a ceasefire in Gaza as part of the normalization deal. However, according to N12, Netanyahu is reportedly hesitant to depend on this condition, further complicating the situation.