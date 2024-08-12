Freed journalists call for release of all prisoners of conscience in Morocco

Three journalists who were recently freed from prison under royal pardons in Morocco urged the country on Saturday to release "all prisoners of conscience" and begin "a new phase" focused on rights and freedoms.

The journalists—Omar Radi, Soulaimane Raissouni, and Taoufik Bouachrine—were among several hundred prisoners, including historian and rights advocate Maati Monjib, who were pardoned in late July to mark King Mohammed VI's 25th anniversary on the throne.

The three men had been imprisoned for four to six years on charges of sexual assault, which they deny. Additionally, Radi faced accusations of espionage. They believe their imprisonment was a result of their outspoken opinions.

"We have been arrested using dirty methods," said Radi, 38, during a gathering at the headquarters of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights. Raissouni, 52, emphasized the need to continue their "struggles, writing, and actions" to build a state that ensures basic rights and prevents future abuses and injustices. King Mohammed VI delivering the Throne Speech on July 30. (credit: Maghreb Arab Press)

An end to a nightmare

The journalists also highlighted the plight of other prisoners, including activists from Morocco's Rif region, who have been detained since 2016, and lawyer and government critic Mohamed Ziane, 82, who has been in jail since 2022.

Bouachrine, 55, expressed gratitude to rights activists for their support and thanked the king for "putting an end to our nightmare" and allowing them to reunite with their families. He said he hoped that the royal pardons could signal "the start of a new phase" in Morocco’s approach to politics, journalism, human rights, and social activism.