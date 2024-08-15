Arab media accuses Israel of using 'devastating' bunker-piercing bombs in Lebanon, Gaza - report

the Lebanese news outlet al Nashra reported on Thursday that Israel allegedly used bunker-piercing bombs with high destructive power during the air raid on Kafr Kila on Tuesday in southern Lebanon.

Notably, this is the first report claiming Israel has been using bunker-piercing bombs in Lebanon after 10 months of war.

Al Nashra's report also arrives at a time when Israel is attempting to de-escalate tensions in the region, together with multiple European countries, several Middle Eastern countries, and the United States.

If this report is true, it would indicate that Israel is sending a message to Lebanon that it isn't afraid to reciprocate if Hezbollah decides to escalate.

Al Nashra's report began by stating, "The south of the border all the way to Sidon shook due to an Israeli raid." It also claimed that the attack "was the most violent since the beginning of the war" while claiming that Israeli media confirmed the use of the bunker-piercing munitions.

However, according to Israeli media, the IDF targeted a weapons facility, and its destruction resulted in a significantly larger explosion. AN ISRAEL Air Force F-16I with a BLU-109 penetrating bunker-buster bomb under its wing; the bomb is wrapped with a JDAM kit. (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Despite Israeli claims, al Nashra's report states the bombs were MK-84 equipped with a GBU-31 JDAM kit, which converts regular bombs into precision-guided munitions. According to al Nashra, the IDF targeted underground facilities in Kafr Kila, which called for the use of bunker-piercing bombs because of their highly destructive power and ability to penetrate the earth and reach tunnels.

Fortification-piercing bombs in Kafr Kila

The report then argued that the bombs' classification is incorrect and that "it is correct to say that they were fortification-piercing bombs," despite IDF claims of using concussion bombs in Kafr Kila, al Nashra noted. According to the report, the bombs allegedly used by the IDF are part of the "Mark" family, which was first used by the US in Vietnam and Iraq.

According to al Nashra, the Mark 84, which is larger and more accurate than what the US used in Vietnam and Iraq, is "used repeatedly by the Israelis in its aggression against Gaza," further claiming Israel has first used it targeting the Baptist Hospital in October.

Additionally, according to the report, Israel's use of these bombs to target a hospital "caused a political crisis... over the continued supply of these bombs." While the US refused to disclose the fate of an alleged 1,800 MK-84 bombs, al Nashra claimed that Israeli media announced the IDF received the bombs and was using them in Lebanon, further claiming the US's supposed duplicity, according to al Nashra.