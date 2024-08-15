Arab world reacts to Haredi rabbis' Arabic video denouncing Temple Mount visits by Jews

Following the visit and prayers on Temple Mount on Tisha B’Av featuring Israeli ministers, five senior rabbis considered by some as halakhic authorities appeared in front of the camera to strongly condemn the visit, attacking the lawmakers from the Otzma Yehudit party with harsh criticism and denouncing the dozens who prostrated on the spot for acting in opposition to the status quo.

The video came on the backdrop of harsh condemnations from Arab countries, both friendly and hostile to Israel, as well as countries in the West. Reportedly the video also came at the request of security officials as well as the mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Leon, aiming to de-escalate tensions. In the video, the rabbis claimed that most halakhic leaders object Jewish visits to the mount, denounced what they deemed as ‘provocations,’ and called on viewers not to consider these ministers as representing the Jewish people, a message objected by some in the hardline right wing in Israel.

In the Arab world the video did not get much traction, apparently, with only two major outlets sharing the news of this video: US based Al-Hurra and Qatari mouthpiece Al-Jazeera. Both of these channels did not share the entire video, but rather posted explanatory graphics.

هيئة البث الإسرائيلية: حاخامات متشددون قاموا بتصوير مقاطع فيديو تدين صعود بن غفير إلى جبل الهيكل بناء على طلب من كبار المسؤولين الأمنيين#حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/aa1hKuFY9V — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) August 15, 2024

Al-Jazeera published a headline reading: “Tel Aviv: extremist rabbis appear in a video clip to denounce the breach of Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir to the Noble Sanctuary in Al-Quds, based on a request by high-ranking security officials, which was then published on Arabic media.” The channel also tweeted: Hardline rabbis filmed videos condemning Ben Gvir's ascent to Temple Mount at the request of senior security officials.

بعد اقتحام وزير الشرطة ابن جفير حرم المسجد الأقصى وتخوف الحاخامات من رد فعل ومعارضتهم للسجود الملحمي الذي يحدث لاول مرة في التاريخ واعتبارهم هذا تدنيس قبل قيام هيكلهم المزعوم حاخامات المستوطنين ينشرون فيديو ويضعون ترجمة بالعربية له pic.twitter.com/WUrFa1b8rj — Akef Mahafzah (@aakefmahafzah) August 14, 2024

Arab reactions: Lauding October 7th and denouncing Al-Jazeera

Many users were skeptic of the rabbis’ sincerity. One user named Oussmal wrote: “It is a waste of time to expect the Jews to bring justice to the Palestinians.” Another unnamed user explained: “They’re distributing it to the Arabs as a smokescreen.”

Others tied the video to the October 7th massacre, implying that the video proved that Jews were scared following the attacks, branded by Hamas as the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ meant inter alia to save Al-Aqsa from Judaization.

One user named Sheikha Al-Ahbabi wrote: “Wasn't the liberation of Jerusalem one of the reasons that led to the October 7 attack?! This is what Jerusalem has come to!!”

Likewise, Saudi-based Akef Mahafza, who claimed on his bio that “Jews have been falsifying human history for thousands of years,” wrote: “After Police Minister Ben Gvir stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, and the rabbis feared a reaction; and following their opposition to the ‘epic prostration’ that occurred for the first time in history, and their consideration of this as a desecration before the establishment of their alleged temple – Settler rabbis publish video and put Arabic translation for it.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Other users stressed the halakhic issue of impurity. One user named October 7 replied: “They condemn this because they consider themselves dirty and in need of purification. Purification is done by slaughtering sacrifices, which are red calves. After the slaughter, everyone is allowed to go to Al-Aqsa. These unclean calves were one of the causes of the blessed flood [of Al-Aqsa, meaning the Hamas massacre].”

While another one named Yasser wrote: “Do you know why? Because it is unclean, by their own admission. May God help the [Muslim] Jerusalemites in cleaning up their filth...”

Lastly, other users denounced Al-Jazeera for what they saw as platforming moderate Israeli opinions. One Yemeni account, apparently pro-Houthi named Fares, commented: “Stop deceiving, Al-Jazeera. We don’t trust rumors of Zionist 'divisions. The Zionist lobby is deeply rooted in all of them, and the reception in the stinky [Netanyahu] in Congress is clear.”

A user named Yara denounced Al-Jazeera and wrote: “Stop lying, [your] channel has become like a Hebrew channel. The extremist rabbis want to destroy Al-Aqsa. More than Ben Gvir, they all agree. Stop whitewashing the occupation.”

Finally, another opposer of Qatari Al-Jazeera wrote, as a wordplay in Arabic: “Al-Jazeera are pigs.