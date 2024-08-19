Kuwait struggles with power cuts as temperatures soar

Kuwait experienced widespread power outages on Sunday as authorities attempted to manage the nation’s electrical grid amid extreme heat and increased energy demand. The Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Ministry said the blackouts affected several areas, including residential neighborhoods, agricultural regions, and industrial zones.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

The outages were attributed to a technical malfunction in the fuel supply system combined with surging energy use as temperatures approached 50° Celsius (122° Fahrenheit). The disruptions impacted six key industrial zones, three agricultural areas, and parts of 31 residential neighborhoods. An aerial view taken with a drone shows Kuwait National Assembly building in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 7, 2020. (credit: Stephanie McGehee/Reuters)

Ministry tells residents to cut back on electricity

In response to the heat wave and power demands, the ministry has urged residents to cut back on electricity use, particularly during peak consumption times between 11 am and 5 pm. The ministry also warned that additional power cuts may be imposed in areas with the highest demand to help stabilize the grid.

The extreme temperatures have led to heavy reliance on air conditioning, further straining Kuwait’s electrical system. Officials hope that by controlling energy usage, they can prevent more extensive outages and maintain stability within the grid during the ongoing heat wave.