Only 20% of West Bank Palestinians feel connected to the Palestinian people - poll

Only 20% of Palestinians in the West Bank feel a strong connection to the Palestinian people, highlighting a significant shift in national identity.

The survey was conducted by the Israel Centre for Grand Strategy and published exclusively by N12.

It was conducted before the events of October 7, yet still underscores the growing trend of young Palestinians identifying more with their family clans than with broader Palestinian nationalism.

According to the survey, 65% of respondents said they primarily identify with their family clan, with this sentiment being particularly strong among younger Palestinians aged 18-35, 76% of whom expressed a stronger connection to their clan than to the Palestinian national identity. Palestinians attend a protest after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Hebron in the West Bank July 31, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

Growing support for Hamas

Dr. Ori Wertman, a research fellow at the Israel Centre for Grand Strategy and a lecturer at the University of South Wales in the UK, told N12 that the survey "presents a very interesting picture of the Palestinians in the West Bank, touching on aspects different from those, for example, examined by Shikaki."

Wertman added that Hamas has gained significant support in the West Bank, further weakening the influence of Fatah and the Palestinian Authority. He predicts that the trend of radicalization among Palestinians in the West Bank will continue to increase.

The survey also explored other key issues, such as the overwhelming opposition to obtaining Israeli citizenship. A majority of 68% of respondents are against acquiring citizenship, with this opposition becoming stronger with age. Among those aged 60 and above, 86% oppose the idea, compared to 62% of younger respondents.

Additionally, the survey highlighted that 53% of Palestinians in the West Bank prefer strengthening ties with Jordan, while only 4% feel a connection to Iran, despite Iran's efforts to position itself as a champion of the Palestinian cause in the Muslim world.

The survey, conducted by Stat-Net, included respondents from 11 cities in the West Bank, including Hebron, Nablus, east Jerusalem, and Ramallah. It provides a detailed snapshot of Palestinian attitudes toward Israel, their national identity, and possible solutions to their economic and social challenges.