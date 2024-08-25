After Hezbollah’s barrage, can it be deterred? - analysis

Hezbollah continues to carry out attacks on Israel, even as it takes losses. This illustrates how the Iranian-backed terrorist group is not deterred. Hezbollah’s losses are mounting, but it is attempting to show that despite the attacks, it is ready to escalate.

On August 25, Hezbollah put this plan into action, moving into place thousands of rockets aimed at Israel. The IDF carried out strikes on numerous locations using 100 aircraft and destroyed thousands of launchers.

Hezbollah has now lost more than 420 of its fighters since October 2023. It has had many of its terror sites, such as observation posts, targeted. The question is whether Hezbollah can replace these losses.

Up until now, the terror group appears to be indicating it can replace the losses and that it is not deterred in its attacks. Hezbollah continues to claim that its attacks are successful.

From the Hezbollah point of view, and that of the larger Iranian-backed multi-front war on Israel, this was a success because Hezbollah has fought much of the war inside Israel’s territory. A view shows smoke on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel, as a man stands at a beach in Tyre, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, southern Lebanon August 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Israel has had to evacuate 60,000 people, and some 14,000 students are now starting their school year away from home, meaning they will likely be away from home for up to two years. Communities in northern Israel are damaged and devastated. People fear returning to the city of Kiryat Shmona. Hezbollah likely sees this as a success.

Hezbollah has less to lose than Israel

This war is being managed and fought proportionally. However, Hezbollah has less to lose than Israel. Hezbollah, so far, has not faced political repercussions at home for its actions. People have had to flee southern Lebanon, but Hezbollah doesn’t seem to lose out due to this new reality.

Hezbollah has political opponents in Lebanon. However, it is willing to risk part of Lebanon to achieve success. From Iran’s point of view, this is a win. Iran can cause damage to northern Israel and Lebanon and cause destruction in Gaza, but Iran itself is left intact.

Iran gets to use its proxies, such as those in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, to target Israel. If Israel responds, it doesn’t appear to harm Iran’s overall posture in the region. In addition, the countries that Iran exploits in the region are generally poor, so the proxies have less to lose by plunging them into war.

Yemen, for instance, has already been at war for many years. The Houthis don't care if Yemen is harmed. Lebanon is already almost bankrupt. Iraq and Syria have been devastated by conflicts over the last decade.

This is where Iran seeks to redraw the “equation” in the region. Iran knows that Israel was seeking to wage a “campaign between the wars” between 2014 and 2023. This entailed Israel trying to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria.

However, Iran was able to entrench and move weapons to Hezbollah. Hezbollah also increased its stockpile of precision-guided munitions and drones. Now, Hezbollah may have taken some losses in its rocket stockpile. However, it appears to have many tunnels and underground bunkers where it can hide its most sophisticated capabilities.

Now, Hezbollah must weigh its next steps. Is it willing to make the type of conflict that unfolded in the early hours of August 25 a new normal. Will it continue to a second “phase” of operations, as it has threatened to do against Israel? Or is it happy to have tested Israel and increased the heat a bit, and now it will turn the heat back down and continue to attack northern Israel?

Hezbollah has understood that the equation of attacks now means that as long as it only attacks within a few miles of the border, it will not lead to major escalation. This means that it can launch several rockets and drones a day, and the consequences are proportional.

This managed conflict is not likely in Israel’s long-term interest. Is it in Hezbollah’s long-term interest? This is the key question for Hezbollah. So far, Hezbollah appears to believe that this kind of conflict, where it dictates the tempo, time, and place of attack, is in Hezbollah’s interest. It is not deterred because it has generally only faced Israeli reactions. Even the attack on August 25 was primarily about Israel pre-empting an attack rather than rewriting the rules.

The question in Israel will be whether Hezbollah can be deterred and when that might happen. As the war in Gaza continues, there is a sense that Israel has wanted to shift focus to the north over the last seven months. However, the Gaza war continues to require focus because Hamas continues its attacks.