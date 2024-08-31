Iraqi-US raid on ISIS shows group is still a threat - analysis

The US Central Command’s (CENTCOM) partnered raid with the Iraqi Security Forces in western Iraq that killed 15 Islamic State operatives is an important development because it illustrates that ISIS is still a threat.

It also shows the importance of the US-led coalition against ISIS and the continued US role in Iraq. Washington has moved and drawn down most of the forces that were in Iraq fighting the transnational jihadist group when it was largely defeated there in 2017.

The US also has forces in Syria. Although ISIS was also largely defeated in Syria in 2019, the group remains a threat. Since then, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria have carried out hundreds of attacks on US forces. This includes targeting bases in Iraq, such as the Asad base.

The targeting of US forces led America to kill Qasem Soleimani, the IRGC Quds Force commander, in January 2020. Washington then moved most American forces to the autonomous region of Kurdistan in Iraq.

The recent raid on ISIS in Iraq illustrates the importance of the US's role and close work with the West Asian country. Iraqi security forces have increased their capabilities in recent years. America generally stopped sending forces on raids against ISIS, preferring to focus on training and equipping the local partner forces who the US works "by, with and through."

That means the advise-and-assist mission was mostly dialed back. This was due to threats to US forces and the reduced footprint. This new raid shows that Washington is likely trying to showcase how the coalition is needed in Iraq, even as pro-Iran voices there want the US to leave.

“The ISIS element was armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive ‘suicide’ belts. There is no indication of civilian casualties,” a CENTCOM statement said. “This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as US citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond. Iraqi Security Forces continue to further exploit the locations raided,” it said.

CENTCOM stresses the continuing threat of ISIS.

“ISIS remains a threat to the region, our allies, as well as our homeland. US CENTCOM, alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the statement noted.

Regional media sees this raid as important. Al-Ain media in the UAE noted how the raid shows the importance of US and coalition logistical support for Iraq and the battle against ISIS.

The US role in eastern Syria is also crucial. As America heads to elections, there will be questions about its role in Iraq and Syria. The Trump administration sought to leave Syria in 2019. This set in motion a Turkish invasion and chaos as the US-backed SDF was then attacked by Turkey, a member of NATO. If the US leaves Iraq or Syria, this will jeopardize Kurdish partner forces in the Kurdistan Region and Syria.

It could also embolden Iran and ISIS, as well as anti-Western forces, including Turkey, which has been increasingly anti-Israel and has grown closer to Iran and Russia in recent years.

Ankara may be seeking reconciliation with the Syrian regime. This would please Iran and help cement Tehran’s control of parts of Iraq and Syria.