IRGC chief: 'Nightmare of Iran's inevitable response shaking Israel day and night'

The authorities in Tehran continued to warn of a severe and widespread response following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh on July 31, according to an Al-Arabiya report on Monday.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami stated that "the nightmare of Iran's inevitable response is shaking Israel day and night."

Salami added that Israeli leaders are in a state of imbalance and tension, anticipating an Iranian response that will be "painful and different from what you expected."

The Iranian regime emphasized that the retaliatory response would be precise and calculated but did not specify the timing or method of execution.

However, American officials suggested that Tehran may delay its response to allow international mediators, such as Egypt, Qatar, and the US, to continue negotiating a ceasefire in Gaza. The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, attends a military parade as part of a ceremony marking the country's annual army day in Tehran, on April 17, 2024. (credit: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)

Ceasefire could postpone Iranian attack

US President Joe Biden has proposed that achieving a ceasefire in Gaza could lead to a postponement of an Iranian attack.

American officials also confirmed that the United States had warned Iran against launching a major missile strike on Israel due to the potential consequences and the risk of escalating regional tensions.

Tensions in the region have peaked following Haniyeh's assassination, especially after the killing of senior Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr just hours earlier. Both Israel and Iran have heightened their military readiness, signaling an increased risk and growing tensions between the two sides.