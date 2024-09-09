Iran’s missile trade with Russia is about changing world order - analysis

Iran is likely supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, according to recent reports. The Wall Street Journal reported that the US has informed allies that Tehran sent ballistic missiles to Moscow.

“We are aware of the credible information provided by allies on the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia,” EU spokesman Peter Stano said, according to reports. The reports claim Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. Russia has been fighting a war against Ukraine for more than two years. The Iranian ties with Russia are not new; the countries have worked together for decades on various issues, and Iran increasingly wants to partner with Russia on numerous issues.

Iran’s Mehr News also reported on the claims. Iran’s foreign ministry has denied the claims. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said, "As it has been emphasized many times, the Islamic Republic of Iran while opposing the war, supports the political solution to resolve the disputes between Russia and Ukraine and end the military conflicts. Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, the Islamic Republic of Iran has never been a part of this conflict and its continuation," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed, adding that Tehran always supported the political solution and bilateral talks to end the crisis.”

Iran International reported that an Iranian member of parliament has acknowledged that Iran has supported Russia militarily. CNN noted that “National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett told CNN in a statement that ‘any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran’s support’ for the Kremlin in its invasion of Ukraine.”

The CNN report noted that it is not clear when the missiles were delivered. “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told allies at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on Friday that Ukraine urgently needed more air defense systems,” CNN noted. An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

A larger trend in global affairs

The missile transfer story is only one part of a much larger trend in global affairs. A recent report at Reuters noted that US officials are concerned that Russia, China, and Iran are trying to influence US elections.

In addition the heads of MI6 and the CIA recently warned about how the international world order is under its greatest threat since the Cold War. “The chiefs of MI6 and the CIA also said both countries stand together in ‘resisting an assertive Russia and Putin's war of aggression in Ukraine,’” BBC reported. “In a first-ever joint article, Sir Richard Moore [head of MI6] and [CIA Director] William Burns wrote in the Financial Times that they saw the war in Ukraine coming ‘and were able to warn the international community’, in part by declassifying secrets to help Kyiv.”

The Russian war on Ukraine is in focus because Russia is slowly pushing forward. Despite a Ukrainian counter-offensive near Kursk, Russia appears to be grinding down Ukrainian troops by the sheer size of the Russian army and its success in a war of attrition.

It is not clear how long Ukraine can hold on because Ukraine does not have endless manpower, and it is under strain. The Ukraine war has consumed much of the presidency of Joe Biden, and despite his backing for Ukraine and the West’s backing for Ukraine, Russia has lined up an impressive list of countries to accept its war effort. What that means is that countries like Iran, China, and Turkey all see a benefit to the war in Ukraine. In turn, Russia is using tensions in Asia with China to its benefit. Russia also did not condemn the October 7 attack on Israel. This means that the Hamas attack is increasingly seen as another one of the challenges to the world order because it was against Israel, which is a Western ally.

Therefore, the story of the transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia is not just about the missiles; it is about the larger symbol. While Iran wants to officially distance itself from the story, it knows that it has been helping Russia. Iran already supplied Russia with its Shahed 136 drones. Iran is a part of the war in Ukraine. Iran can’t send too many missiles to Russia because it likely needs them at home. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Even though Iran has recently boasted about how it is ready to confront adversaries in the region, Iran needs its missiles to prop up the Syrian regime and to support proxies such as Hezbollah. The reports of missile transfers to Russia should be seen as part of the wider context of Iran-Russia ties and how this impacts the region. Reports that Turkey will attend an upcoming Arab League meeting and that Turkey and the Syrian regime could reconcile are also part of the story. Syria’s regime is a key ally of Moscow. Iran uses Syria to threaten Israel. Iran traffics weapons via Syria to Lebanon and also bases weapons in Syria.