The United States warned all parties in the Middle East against escalation on Thursday as tensions between Hezbollah and Israel remained high, saying Washington's priority is to find a diplomatic solution.

"We will continue to stand by Israel's right to defend itself, but we don't want to see any party escalate this conflict, period," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a regular briefing.

"We don't wanna see a situation where Israeli families in northern Israel are living in constant fear for their lives from terrorist attacks. We do want to see that situation change," Miller said. "The question is how you get there. It continues to be our firm belief that the best way to do it is through a diplomatic solution."

The Middle East is on edge after deadly attacks that blew up radios and pagers of Hezbollah, killing 37 people and wounding around 3,000 and overwhelming Lebanese hospitals. ACCORDING TO foreign reports, the booby-trapped beepers were built by a fake company set up by Israel precisely for this purpose: to sell rigged communications devices to Hezbollah. More than 1,000 terrorists were wounded when the pagers they used to communicate exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

US Diplomacy has limits

While calling for calm, Miller acknowledged the limits of US diplomacy.

"We have been engaged in the region for some time, and of course, since October 7 we have been engaged to try to bring down tensions. But ultimately, yes, every country is responsible, and every entity is responsible for the actions that they take."

A source familiar with the matter said that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has postponed a trip to Israel that is planned for next week. Austin took to X/Twitter after the attacks to affirm the Department of Defense's position.

I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant yesterday to review regional security developments and reiterate unwavering US support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hizballah, and Iran’s other regional partners. I emphasized the US commitment to… — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) September 19, 2024

Miller declined to comment on Austin's trip but said Washington will continue talks with Israel.

"I will say that we continue to engage with our Israeli counterparts on this. As publicly reported, Amos Hochstein was just in Israel on Monday, pressing the need for de-escalation, pressing the need for a diplomatic resolution," Miller said.

White House Special Envoy Amos Hochstein visited Israel this week to discuss the crisis on the northern border.

Speaking in Paris, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged restraint. "We believe a ceasefire remains possible and necessary," he said, adding he did not want to see any escalatory actions by any party that make a Gaza ceasefire deal even more difficult. LEBANESE GATHER around a TV in a cafe in Sidon to watch Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivering a televised address on Sunday. There was no word whether they ordered chicken for their meal. (credit: Hassan Hankir/Reuters)

Lebanon and Hezbollah have blamed Israel for the device explosions, which Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah said "crossed all red lines" in an inflammatory speech on Thursday. He also called for Israel to invade Lebanon, saying that the country would view it as "a historic opportunity."

Security sources say the attacks were probably carried out by the Mossad. Israel has not directly commented on the attacks.