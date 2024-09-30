Lebanese jounalist cries during on-air interview after learning of Nasrallah's death

Lebanese Journalist and academic Marwa Osman, a known supporter of Hezbollah, cried after learning of the death oh Hassan Nasrallah during a live interview with the Russian-owned channel RT last week.

The anchor conducting the interview asked if Osman would like to respond, but Osman was too emotionally overwhelmed to speak and turned off the live feed.

HAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAI have NEVER seen Anything like thisEVER!! pic.twitter.com/9SOIlq74ef — Max (@MaxNordau) September 28, 2024

Since then, users have taken to X/Twitter to share old posts of Osmans, in which she praised the events of the October 7 massacre.

Death of Nasrallah

Two days ago, after the official announcement of Nasrallah's death following an Israeli strike in the heart of Dahieh in Beirut, the news anchor on Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen channel, which is closely aligned with the organization, couldn’t hold back her tears as she delivered the news.

"[Nasrallah] died a martyr while defending Gaza, defending Palestine, and defending the Palestinian cause," she said tearfully.

"Our condolences on the death of Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah.'"