TnxBBfromIran: Netanyahu’s message of solidarity with Iranians sparks trend on X

The hashtag #TnxBBfromIran trended on X/Twitter following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on Monday in which, addressing the people of Iran, he depicted what a shared future could look like for the two countries if the Islamic Republic's regime were to collapse.

The hashtag "TnxBBfromIran" (Thanks, Bibi, from Iran) appeared in response to the video posted by the prime minister's account with the caption, "The people of Iran should know - Israel stands with you."

One social media user posted an image purporting to be of graffiti in Tehran, which read, "Khamenei is next #TnxBBfrom Iran."

This is our voice from Iran:The head of the snake is in Tehran.Khamenei is next#TnxBBfromIran pic.twitter.com/N42oYXpvEO — جیمز بی‌دین (@james_bidin) September 29, 2024

An additional user posted the hashtag along with the quote, Netanyahu "will be remembered as one of the greatest champions of the Iranian people."

Arabic speaking thugs are often seen in Iran suppressing the people. It’s widely believed that they are members of the Lebanese Hezbollah terror group.@netanyahu will be remembered as one of the greatest champions of the Iranian people. #TnxBBfromIran pic.twitter.com/TvhkQ9smLQ — Rastakhiz (@sedaye_iran) September 29, 2024

A different post showed snippets of footage claiming to show life in Iran prior to the Revolution, accompanied by the hashtag.

On Monday, Netanyahu stated, “When Iran is finally free – and that moment will come a lot sooner than people think – everything will be different,” he said.

'Iran will thrive'

Netanyahu noted Iran will “thrive as never before," "When that day comes," and "the terror network that the regime built in five continents will be bankrupt, dismantled." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“With every passing moment, the regime is bringing you – the noble Persian people – closer to the abyss,” Netanyahu stated, adding, “The vast majority of Iranians know their regime doesn’t care a whit about them."

“From Qom to Esfahan, from Shiraz to Tabriz, there are tens of millions of good and decent people with thousands of years of history behind them and a bright future ahead of them,” he said.

Subsequently, he affirmed, “Our two ancient peoples, the Jewish people, and the Persian people, will finally be at peace.”

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.