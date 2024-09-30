Netanyahu: Iran’s Islamic Republic will fall sooner than people think

The Islamic Republic will collapse sooner than people think, and the Iranian people will be free, paving the way for relations between these two ancient cultures, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

“When Iran is finally free and that moment will come a lot sooner than people think – everything will be different,” he said.

“When that day comes, the terror network that the regime built in five continents will be bankrupt, dismantled,” Netanyahu explained, adding that Iran will thrive as never before.”

He spoke two weeks into a series of IDF strikes that has eliminated Hezbollah’s command structure, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The intense IDF bombardment of Hezbollah targets has been viewed as a veiled warning to Iran. Netanyahu, himself, has issued a number of very public threats against Iran.

The people of Iran should know - Israel stands with you pic.twitter.com/MfwfNqnTgE — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 30, 2024

“There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach,” Netanyahu said on Monday. “There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country.”

On Monday he released a statement in English aimed at the Iranian people, explaining that “at this pivotal moment, I want to address you – the people of Iran. I want to do so directly, without filters, without middlemen.

"Every day, you see a regime that subjugates you, make fiery speeches about defending Lebanon, defending Gaza.

"Yet every day, that regime plunges our region deeper into darkness and deeper into war,” he said.

“With every passing moment, the regime is bringing you — the noble Persian people — closer to the abyss,” he stated.

Netanyahu said he believed most Persians are against the regime

“The vast majority of Iranians know their regime doesn't care a whit about them,” Netanyahu said.

This regime has wasted billions of dollars on futile wars rather than investing in the country’s economy and future, he explained.

“From Qom to Esfahan, from Shiraz to Tabriz, there are tens of millions of good and decent people with thousands of years of history behind them and a bright future ahead of them,” he said,

That future includes global investments, massive tourism, brilliant technological innovations, and peace between Israel and Iran.

When that day comes, he said, “Our two ancient peoples, the Jewish people and the Persian people, will finally be at peace.”