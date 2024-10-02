Gazan buried as only known victim of Iranian barrage against Israel

A 38-year-old Gazan, the only known fatality in Iran's missile attack against Israel, was buried on Wednesday, witnesses said.

Sameh Khadr Hassan Al-Asali had been staying in a Palestinian security forces compound in the West Bank when he was killed by falling missile debris during Tuesday's attack, which Israel said was largely thwarted by its air defense systems.

Video footage taken from a CCTV camera showed a large metal tube falling out of the sky and landing on a man walking across a street, apparently killing him instantly.

The remains of a ballistic missile fired from Iran which landed in Israel, October 1, 2024 (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the road layout, buildings, utility poles and markings on the ground which matched satellite imagery of the area.

The date was verified by a timecode.

No Israelis were killed in the attack.