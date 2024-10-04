US wants to use Hezbollah's weakness to elect new Lebanese president - report

The White House wants to take advantage of Israel's massive blow to Hezbollah's leadership and infrastructure to push for an election of a new Lebanese president in the coming days, US officials said.

Lebanon hasn't had a president for almost two years, which has increased instability and exacerbated the country's political and economic crisis.

Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah, top Hezbollah commanders, and other Hezbollah members were killed by Israeli airstrikes in recent weeks, weakening the influential terror organization.

The Israeli attacks killed more than 1,100 people in Lebanon, including dozens of women and children, the Lebanese health ministry said, without specifying how many of the people killed were Hezbollah members.

Hezbollah, beginning in mid-September, stopped publishing the number of casualties it suffered. Mourners carry the coffins of Hezbollah members Fadel Abbas Bazzi and Ahmad Ali Hassan, after hand-held radios and pagers used by armed group Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon, during their funeral in Ghobeiry, Beirut southern suburbs, Lebanon September 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

Nasrallah blocked any effort to elect a person who was not its ally, Suleiman Frangieh.

One candidate is Gen. Joseph Aoun, the commander of the Lebanese armed forces, who is supported by the US and France. The Lebanese armed forces will be a key player in any post-war settlement in Lebanon.

The Lebanese political system

The Lebanese political system is built on power sharing between the different religious sects. A Christian occupies the post of the president.

At the end of October 2022, former president Michel Aoun, who had close relations with Hezbollah, ended his term. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Since then the Lebanese parliament hasn't agreed on a new president.

The US, France and several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have been trying for two years to mediate between the different political parties in the country to reach a compromise. Still, almost every initiative was undermined by Hezbollah. "We have made clear for some time that we think the Lebanese government needs to overcome the dysfunction in the system — one of the primary instigators of that dysfunction being the Hezbollah veto over who the next president would be — and elect a president. That remains true," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

An opportunity to break the deadlock

Two US officials said the White House sees the current situation in Lebanon as an opportunity to break the deadlock over the election of a Lebanese president and thinks this should be the top priority, even before a push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Recently, Lebanon's acting prime minister Najib Mikati told President Biden's adviser Amos Hochstein he wants to move forward with the plan the US laid out in June for a diplomatic solution in Lebanon.

Hochstein told Mikati that the proposal "is off the table" because the conditions on the ground have changed in the last two weeks due to the increased fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, the US officials said. Instead, Hochstein told Mikati the priority should be electing a new president. Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib met on Thursday in Washington with the State Department's top Middle East diplomat, Barbara Leaf. According to the Lebanese official news agency, Leaf told Bou Habib that due to the country's situation, a new president must be elected as soon as possible. The White House didn't respond to a request for comment. On Thursday, Mikati called for elections as soon as possible for a new president who represents the majority of the Lebanese people.

"The key point is to elect a president who is not aligned with one team against another," Mikati said.

The US officials said the first priory is electing a Lebanese president, then reaching a diplomatic solution to the conflict at the Israeli-Lebanese border based on a UN resolution that was adopted after the 2006 war in Lebanon but never fully implemented, and then appointing a new Lebanese prime minister.