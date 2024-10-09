Ex-IDF intel analysis chief: Enemies no longer view Israel’s existence as a given - analysis

Despite having killed Hezbollah and Hamas chiefs Hassan Nasrallah and Ismail Haniyeh and despite having successfully invaded both Gaza and southern Lebanon, Israel may still have failed, to date, in convincing the Iranian Shiite axis that its existence is beyond being challenged, says former IDF intelligence analysis chief Brig. gen. (res.) Itai Brun.

Speaking at the recent Reichman University International Institute for Counter-Terrorism conference on world terrorism and later directly with the Jerusalem Post, Brun explained Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran’s outlooks regarding October 7, 2023, and significant events since then.

The bottom line was that he believes that even after all of the IDF’s successes since October 7, that stain, the damage to Israeli deterrence that occurred before that time, and some of Israel’s failures even after that time have left them the Jewish state’s enemies till viewing it as more vulnerable than they had in prior decades.

This is surprising because of how hard Israel has especially pummeled Hezbollah and Hamas in recent months.

Brun was not only the IDF intelligence analysis chief from 2011-2015, including during the significant 2014 Gaza conflict, but also returned to take over the post for several months starting in early April of this year (after then-head Amit Saar resigned due to a mix of a medical crisis and due to responsibility for October 7), such that he is highly updated also on current thinking within IDF intelligence. Art installations honoring the hostages kidnapped during the October 7 massacre at Dizengoff Square, in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 22, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

At the conference, Brun thoroughly reviewed the evolving strength of Israeli deterrence in the decades leading up to October 7 and how things changed.

Historically, it is known that many Arab countries viewed Israel as defeatable until and even after the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Brun essentially said that from 1991-2006, Israel was in one of its most vital positions ever in terms of deterring its enemies and its relative military superiority to whatever threats they could present against it.

However, “there was a new period, starting in 2006, of more balance. Each side could only win points [smaller battles, but not a decisive war]. Then, more weapons developed, and the Shiite axis grew stronger together than the separate individual groups. There was American weakness,” and its presence in the region was being reduced.

The former top IDF intelligence official said, “They changed their view about how much they think they can hurt Israel. Our fundamental deterrence regarding our existence here had been set. But it fell apart starting in 2021. They started to think about ‘winning’.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“There was also a connection” to the judicial overhaul debate destabilizing the IDF, “but this goes back longer to 2021,” said Brun.

Next, Brun referred to Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s tweets against Israel which essentially said October 7 sent Israel back 70 years. In other words, despite all of Israel’s military use of force since October 7, Iran and many of its proxies still believe this.

“You are back to a place where your existence isn’t a given,” warned Brun.

Why are Iran and its proxies so confident?

The Jerusalem Post spoke to Brun afterward to try to clarify how Iran and its proxies could still have such confidence after they had seen the IDF kill Nasrallah and Haniyeh and break apart Hamas and Hezbollah militarily.

He responded, “I am not sure we succeeded in restoring basic deterrence. I ask the question: How does one define the feeling of being able [strong enough to win]? We strongly harmed Hamas and Hezbollah. This raises the question: is this a historic change? We need to be very careful about whether it has really gone back to the way it was [some years ago].”

Further, he stated, “I claim it [deterrence] was reduced even before October 7. Maybe recent weeks” helped restore some deterrence. Still, not all of the events of the year were positive – such as when the IDF was seen as winning too slowly in Gaza and stuck in truly ending Hamas or returning the Israeli hostages. Smoke and flames rise in Beirut's southern suburbs, after Israeli air strikes, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, October 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

“Mostly the last weeks in Lebanon with Hezbollah have been a major tool” to reduce Iran and its proxies' belief that they can fully overwhelm Israel, and “maybe we shook their confidence in the idea that they can overwhelm us decisively, and that they can beat us. This would be a big change,” he said.

Still, introspectively, he cautioned, “But this has not stopped their overall thinking that they can wear us down [use attrition against Israel], and to prevent us from winning.”

Brun noted four factors that gave them the confidence to overwhelm Israel after 2021 and leading into October 7: 1) They have had new capabilities; 2) phenomena of an axis and “ring of fire” which made them cumulatively stronger than they would be each individually; 3) US weakness; and 4) Israeli weakness.

He contended, "Many of these things remain, mainly they have only lost capabilities and only for now [since they can be rebuilt]. The Houthis and the Iraqis are still firing. The Israeli question is, what do they understand from our military actions.”

Next, Brun was asked why Iran finally decided to attack the Jewish state a second time on October 1 (after a first attack in April) despite its pummeling Hezbollah.

According to Brun, “Two main reasons. The recent months didn’t change their views on the capability [to overwhelm Israel]. They saw losses in Lebanon and Gaza, but this was not a huge change.”

Also, “Their attack on October 1 was based on new Israeli actions in Lebanon. They realized the price they were paying for attrition was larger than expected. Hezbollah attacked us over the last year. The Houthis attacked us and were stuck, failing to make progress with Hamas. We couldn’t win, adding, “So now they wanted to signal: you will pay a price, so back down.”

To those Israelis who want to use this moment to remake the region, he said Iran’s October 1 message was, “Back down, we [Iran] are strong – they took this and decided they were ready to take a [significant] hit from us.”