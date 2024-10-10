'Israel must control Philadelphi Corridor to ensure Gaza security,' Former CIA director says

Former CIA director and retired general David H. Petraeus has emphasized that Israel should maintain control of the Philadelphi Corridor, the critical border area between Gaza and Egypt, until a reliable security force is established to prevent the resurgence of Hamas and other extremist groups.

Speaking on the Jewish People's Podcast by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), Petraeus stressed that without Israel’s continued presence, any efforts at rebuilding Gaza could be undermined by terrorists. “Rafah crossing between Gaza and Sinai is also under Israeli control and should remain that way,” he said, adding that Israel should not relinquish control of the crossing until there is “absolute confidence” in a new, non-extremist security force in Gaza.

Drawing on his experience overseeing US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, Petraeus highlighted that security must be the top priority before any significant humanitarian aid or reconstruction can occur. “The job is not done,” he said. “If the intent is to prevent Hamas from having influence in the territory, then clearly what has to be done is security must be achieved, and only Israel can do that, I'm afraid.”

Petraeus cautioned against the dangers of withdrawing too soon from areas that have been cleared of Hamas influence. “This is what we did during the surge in Iraq,” he said. “You go into a neighborhood, you clear it of the enemy, but then you leave. And inevitably, it creates a vacuum that is filled by bad actors.” Israeli flags are seen on the Philadelphi Corridor in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 15, 2024 (credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90)

Dividing Gaza: A possible solution?

He suggested that Israel should implement a strategy of dividing Gaza into controlled zones and constructing security barriers, similar to what the US military did in Iraq. This approach, he said, would help maintain long-term security and prevent a resurgence of violence.

“Only if you establish security can you introduce humanitarian assistance in an organized way, without it being hijacked by criminal elements or Hamas remnants,” Petraeus said. He explained that once security is established, it would be possible to restore basic services such as schools, clinics, and roads, improving the lives of Palestinians.

He also outlined a potential long-term vision for Gaza, which would involve the introduction of Palestinian security forces trained under American supervision, with Israel maintaining oversight. “Arab forces will not enter unless there is security, and Palestinians from the West Bank are unlikely to fight Hamas or Israel. But if security can be achieved and sustained, many of the other critical steps can follow,” Petraeus said.

Petraeus also discussed the broader regional dynamics, noting that the recent war with Hamas and Hezbollah has not killed the Abraham Accords. “The attack by Hamas, and later Hezbollah, was aimed at interfering with the possibility of expanding the Abraham Accords to include Saudi Arabia and Israel,” he said. “While that has clearly been delayed, it's by no means on life support. The possibility still exists, though it will depend heavily on what Israel does to demonstrate its commitment to living peacefully alongside the Palestinians.”

Petraeus further noted that Hezbollah remains a significant threat in Israel’s north, saying, “Hezbollah keeps launching rockets into Israel, which will be difficult to stop completely. You can take control of the area up to the river, but you probably don’t want to keep occupying it.” He criticized the international peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon for failing to prevent Hezbollah’s buildup in violation of the 2006 UN Security Council resolution, which called for Hezbollah’s removal from the region.

In closing, Petraeus expressed optimism that if Israel can secure Gaza and offer a vision for peace, it could lead to broader regional progress. “If Israel can demonstrate that Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in peace, Saudi Arabia and other nations will likely return to the table,” he said, adding that a model of stability in Gaza could inspire similar efforts in the West Bank.