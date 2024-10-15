Lebanese and Jewish communities in Mexico issue joint call for peace amid Middle East war

The Lebanese and Jewish communities in Mexico jointly called for peace amid the Middle East conflict, and the Mexican government reaffirmed its commitment to a ceasefire and political negotiations as the path to lasting peace on Monday.

Highlighting the "painful and dangerous situation being experienced in the Middle East to the detriment of thousands of innocent lives," the Mexican Foreign Ministry emphasized its commitment to peace.

This historic initiative saw Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente meeting with Daniel Karam, President of the Lebanese Center, and Elías Achar Levy, President of the Central Committee of the Jewish Community in Mexico.

During the meeting, the Mexican government reaffirmed that a ceasefire and political negotiations are the only sustainable path to peace in the region, according to El Heraldo de México.

The leaders called for an immediate halt to the attacks between Israel and Lebanon, urging other nations to follow suit. IDF soldiers operate in Lebanon (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Sense of unity and shared responsibility

Minister de la Fuente commended the unity shown by both communities, calling it "an example that reaffirms the hospitable tradition of a pacifist country that must transcend our borders." He added, as reported by Excélsior that such initiatives could serve as models for other countries, fostering peace in conflict-ridden regions.

Daniel Karam expressed the shared sense of responsibility, stating, "Before everything, we are Mexicans, and we clearly said it was time to raise our voice," El Heraldo de México reported.

He further voiced hope that this unprecedented move would inspire global efforts for peace. Echoing these sentiments, Elías Achar Levy, as quoted by Excélsior, stressed the urgency of ending violence, remarking, "May peace come soon, may there be no more victims."

The joint communiqué, issued by the Lebanese and Jewish communities, underscored their solidarity with the civilian victims of the conflict.

They called on the international community to restore peace in the region, stating, "We raise our voice before the delicate situation in the Middle East, aware that peace is urgent and necessary," as reported by Excélsior. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The statement also highlighted the long history of peaceful coexistence and cooperation between these two communities in Mexico.

This call for peace comes in the wake of heightened tensions in the Middle East, with ongoing violence between Israel and the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah. The joint effort from the Lebanese and Jewish communities in Mexico stands as a powerful message, reflecting "unprecedented and exceptional expressions" of unity, according to El Sol de México.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry stressed that with its pacifist tradition, Mexico will continue to support peace initiatives in the Middle East.

The conflict has claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians, and the Mexican government is working to repatriate its citizens from the region, as noted by El Sol de México.